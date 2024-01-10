Selena Gomez Quits Social Media -- Again! -- Amid Timothée Chalamet & Kylie Jenner Drama!

And she’s out… again!

Selena Gomez is (once again) stepping away from social media after getting mixed up in a ton of controversy at the Golden Globes! Taking to her Instagram Story late on Tuesday to break the news, the Single Soon artist revealed via a video of little kids climbing on top of and kissing her boyfriend Benny Blanco:

“I’m off social for a while. I’m focusing on what really matters”

Fair enough! We just wonder how long this hiatus will actually last…

As we mentioned, this is far from the first time the Only Murders in the Building star has hit pause on the internet. For instance, she announced a break in late October and then again in early November after getting blasted for her light stance on the Israel-Palestine war. Only, she was spotted returning to the platform just DAYS later! So, it really wasn’t much of a break! So, there’s no telling what she means when she says she’ll be MIA for “a while.” We’ll see!

As for what’s sending her packing this time, she’s been at the center of controversy ever since she was seen gossiping with Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry on Sunday night. A video surfaced of the gals chatting at the award ceremony, and it sure sounded like Miles Teller‘s wife exclaimed, “with Timothée?” Many fans and lip readers then jumped onto the theory that Timmy’s girlfriend Kylie Jenner (who has a longstanding beef with the Disney Channel alum) had refused to let the friends and former co-stars snap a picture together.

That said, after the Call Me By Your Name actor shut down the speculation, the Wizards of Waverly Place lead took to the ‘gram to deny the claims, revealing that she “told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up.” Now, seemingly unbeknownst to her, that kickstarted a whole new controversy, but that’s beside the point. She’s clearly over being the center of attention for every little thing she says. Bye for now, Selly!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]