Madonna Seemingly Comes Out As Gay In New TikTok -- LOOK!

It appears Madonna may have something new to share with fans!

On Sunday, the singer shocked viewers when she posted a new TikTok seemingly coming out as gay! Taking part in a new trend, Madonna attempted to throw a pair of fuchsia underwear into the garbage in her bathroom. Text on the video explained:

“If I miss, I’m gay!”

And just like that, she missed! Madonna then threw up her hands in acceptance.

Because the 64-year-old didn’t write a caption to explain her thoughts further, the video has unfortunately caused a lot of division among her supporters! The good news is she had many fans cheering her on, writing:

“Did I just witness Madonna coming out, good for her” “Welcome ” “did i just witness a historical moment” “madonna this is very slay energy being delivered”

Sadly, many others slammed her for queerbaiting, which is when someone or content (such as TV shows) hint at but ultimately don’t actually depict LGBTQ+ romances or representation. Skeptical viewers blasted the pop queen for the TikTok, arguing:

“Madonna queer baiting for relevance in 2022 is not something I expected” “Madonna is not gay. She just wants attention” “They doing this to reignite their career, attention seeking. Madonna is not gay and never was” “Madonna is gay now? That doesn’t at all seem like desperate attention-seeking.” “Madonna in her old age continues to seek validation from young people, stay relevant and seeking attention comes out as gay.. there I fixed it for you.”

Oof.

Hate to see all this negativity if this is really a coming out post! While a few fans slid into the comments to insist Madonna’s been bi for years, she’s never actually confirmed her sexuality (until maybe now). In a 1991 interview with The Advocate she teased:

“I think everybody has a bisexual nature. That’s my theory. I could be wrong.”

That said, she’s mostly been linked to men, including her marriages to Sean Penn and Guy Ritchie. The star was rumored to be dating 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell after they were spotted “snuggling and cuddling” at REMA‘s concert in New York City last month, according to Page Six. This comes after her breakup with 28-year-old dancer Ahlamalik Williams, whom she was with for three years.

But there may be someone else in the picture! The songwriter’s actually been seen kissing 26-year-old Dominican rapper Tokischa (lower inset) in the last few months. They were seen locking lips while sitting front row at New York Fashion Week in September — after they were spotted making out at a Pride event over the summer. The musicians also collaborated in a NSFW music video for the remix of Madonna’s 2005 hit, Hung Up, now titled Hung Up on Tokischa. Ch-ch-check it out (below).

Aside from her rap career, Tokischa is also a content creator on Only Fans. It’s unclear what the extent of their relationship is, but the timing of their possible romance and Madonna’s new TikTok does seem to suggest she meant what she said! Either way, fans shouldn’t be so quick to judge, right? Thoughts?!

