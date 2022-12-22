Emily Ratajkowski Joins Dating App After Pete Davidson Is Spotted Out With Co-Star -- And She Already Snagged Her First Match??

Emily Ratajkowski is having some fun on the apps!

During an episode of her High Low podcast on Thursday, the 31-year-old model revealed she started using a dating app for the first time. As for why she joined? The apparently very rebellious momma of one explained on the show:

“I was like, ‘F**k it.’ I was feeling defiant because so many people told me not to get it.”

While EmRata did not reveal which app she is currently on, she shared she’s already had some matches on it, including “a few direct requests from women, which is exciting.” However, the Gone Girl actress doesn’t seem too thrilled with the overall experience so far as she noted she is not sure she will find anyone on it at this time:

“I feel like this app is a little bit white. It’s very white and feels like a very particular man and very particular type of woman, so I don’t think I’m gonna meet my lady crush on here.”

*Cough cough, Raya, cough, cough* It can be tough out in the dating world! Although, it seems the gorg Ratajkowski has already found one successful match! According to pics obtained by DailyMail.com (seen HERE), the California-born star was seen locking lips with mid-30s artist Jack Greer outside of her New York City apartment on Wednesday night! Ooh la la. Judging by the photos, her date made the first move, but she passionately returned the kiss! Hawt!

You can take a look at him (below):

So does this mean she’s officially done with Pete Davidson or are the two just looking to keep things open and casual? We mean, an insider did tell Page Six in November that the two weren’t “exclusive,” explaining:

“It’s still very new, but they have been in nonstop communication and she just went out with him to celebrate his birthday and wanted to make him feel special. It’s a chill relationship so far. There’s no pressure to make it exclusive, but she really likes him.”

However, Pete and Emily went public with their relationship during a New York Knicks basketball game, and a source then spilled to People earlier this month they were “getting more serious,” saying:

“She keeps seeing Pete and is enjoying it. They are getting more serious. Pete is very chill and understanding about her being a mom too. It’s a nice situation for Em. It’s fun without any stress. Pete takes her to dinner and events. They also hang out a lot at home.”

Despite the report, these two clearly seem to be keeping their options open! Beyond her looking for love online now, she also has been seen with DJ Orazio Rispo multiple times since October amid her romance with the Saturday Night Live alum.

Meanwhile, Pete has been dating around too! The 29-year-old comedian was previously spotted getting cozy with his Bodies, Bodies, Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders while at a New York Rangers game with their friend Rachel Sennott. While there’s a chance this was nothing more than two pals hanging out, their recent sighting seems to suggest something more is happening between them! The 26-year-old actress was caught at Pete’s apartment late at night on Monday. No PDA was exchanged between them in front of the camera, so who knows if they’re more than friends right now! Either way, it looks like EmRata or Pete aren’t settling down just yet!

Good luck to Emily on the dating apps, as it can be a wild ride sometimes! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]