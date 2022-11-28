Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Take Their New Romance VERY Public At The Knicks Game!

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are making their romance known publicly! And they’re not exactly being subtle about it anymore!

On Sunday night, the Meet Cute star and the gorgeous model momma showed up to the New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden. Eager on seeing and being seen, the dynamic duo sat courtside for the must-watch basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies and ended up catching ALL the attention.

Related: Pete And Emily Celebrated Friendsgiving Together, Too!

Cameras focused on the 29-year-old comedian and his 31-year-old date for pretty much the entirety of the first half. The Knicks ended up winning 127-123 in a crazy comeback win, but the duo didn’t see it. Per TMZ, they split at halftime! Maybe they were sick of all the attention?

Their presence was very much the focus of the game’s early-going. Even NBA reporters like Grizzlies TV host Jessica Benson took notice of the Saturday Night Live alum and the Gone Girl star more so than the basketball game being played before them (below):

NOT PETE DAVIDSON AND EMILY RATAJKOWSKI SITTING COURTSIDE FOR THE GRIZZLIES/KNICKS GAME ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/APyUdOmJtO — Jessica Benson (@jessbensontv) November 27, 2022

Wait, is that Ben Stiller and his wife Christine Taylor sitting alongside Pete?! And Jordin Sparks on the other side, next to EmRata??

Yep. Totally is!! But those stars were far overshadowed by Kim Kardashian‘s ex and EmRata marking their territory by the hardwood! Welp!

Related: Here’s How Kim REALLY Feels About Ex-BF Pete Getting With EmRata So Soon After!

As TMZ noted, there “didn’t seem to be any obvious PDA” between Pete and Emily during the outing. Still, their presence together in such a public space really sends a message. And Pete was grinning from ear to ear in many of the images sent out online. So he clearly was having a good time with his girl!

Arena cameras picked up on the outing immediately, too. E! News reports that eyewitnesses in the venue recalled seeing the pair on the Jumbotron high above the court several times during the first half. And the Knicks’ official Twitter account popped in for an up-close pic set during a game break as well (below):

Poor Ben Stiller. Erased from memory just like that. You can barely make out the corner of his left shoulder in those snaps. Is that really the way to treat the Zoolander star?! LOLz!!!

As for Davidson and Ratajkowski, this marks a milestone of major momentum in their dating life. As we’ve previously reported, they have been seen spending some one-on-one time together in NYC for a few weeks now. But nothing thus far has been this public. So this is a big step! They are embracing the city’s chatter about their chemistry and moving to take the lead on where it all goes from here. Could there be a more serious relationship ahead?!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Are you shipping Pete and EmRata?! What should their couple name be?? BTW, you can see pics from their Knicks game night HERE.

[Image via Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram/Netflix/YouTube]