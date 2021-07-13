2021 Emmys Nominations Are HERE!

It’s almost the best time of year — awards season!

On Tuesday, the 2021 Emmys nominations were announced by the first father-daughter performers to ever win an award in the same year, Ron Cephas Jones, of This Is Is, and his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones, from Blindspotting (above, inset).

The virtual event saw a range of TV favorites get the chance to take home a trophy — everything from the gritty drama Mare of Easttown to Dolly Parton‘s Netflix Christmas film were honored! Leading the pack? The Crown and The Mandalorian, each with a whopping 24 noms!

Ch-ch-check out the full list of nominations (below) — and don’t worry if you’re not caught up on these potential award-winners yet! There’s plenty of time to binge-watch these selections before the show airs on September 19 with host Cedric the Entertainer!

Variety Talk Series

Conan (TBS)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Competition Series

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Lead Actress, Comedy

Aidy Bryant (Shrill)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Lead Actor, Comedy

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Kenan)

Comedy Series

Black-ish (ABC)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Pen15 (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Lead Actor, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton)

Lead Actress, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Limited Series

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon)

WandaVision (Disney+)

Lead Actress, Drama

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Mj Rodriguez (Pose)

Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)

Lead Actor, Drama

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)

Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Drama Series

The Boys (Amazon)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Pose (FX)

This Is Us (NBC)

TV Movie

Uncle Frank (Amazon Prime)

Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Prime)

Oslo (HBO)

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Netflix)

Supporting Actor In A Drama

Michael K. Williams (Lovecraft Country)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)

O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale)

John Lithgow (Perry Mason)

Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Supporting Actress In A Drama

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Emerald Fennell (The Crown)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)

Supporting Actor In A Comedy

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)

Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)

Supporting Actress In A comedy

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)

Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Supporting Actress In A Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Jean Smart (Mare of Easttown)

Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown)

Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)

Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)

Renee Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton)

Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit)

Supporting Actor In A Limited Series, Movie Or Anthology

Daveed Diigs (Hamilton)

Jonathan Groff (Hamilton)

Anthony Ramos (Hamilton)

Thomas Brodie-Sangster (The Queen’s Gambit)

Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown)

Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You)

Guest Actor In A Drama

Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country)

Charles Dance (The Crown)

Don Cheadle (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)

Timothy Olyphant (The Mandalorian)

Carl Weathers (The Mandalorian)

Guest Actress In A Drama

Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Mckenna Grace (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)

Sophie Okonedo (Ratched)

Guest Actor In A Comedy

Chris Rock (Saturday Night Live)

Dave Chappelle (Saturday Night Live)

Daniel Kaluuya (Saturday Night Live)

Dan Levy (Saturday Night Live)

Morgan Freeman (The Kominsky Method)

Guest ACtress In A comedy

Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live)

Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live)

Issa Rae (A Black Lady Sketch Show)

Jane Adams (Hacks)

Bernadette Peters (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)

Yvette Nicole Brown (A Black Lady Sketch Show)

Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

Host For Reality Or Reality-Competition Series

RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye)

Nicole Byer (Nailed It!)

Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons (Top Chef)

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary (Shark Tank)

WOW! Congratulations to all the nominees! Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Did your favorites make this list or was there a major snub? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Apple TV/Netflix/YouTube & Nicky Nelson/Joseph Marzullo/WENN]