Eva Longoria Slammed As 'Anti-Black' For Comments Comparing The Impact Of Black & Latina Female Voters!

Eva Longoria is apologizing after one VERY hot take about voter turnout pissed a lot of people off.

There are aspects about how the 2020 general election played out that are still being disputed, but one thing the numbers show for certain is that Black women showed up — and showed OUT — with their support for President-elect Joe Biden. In fact, preliminary polls show that all women of color voted for the former Vice President and his running mate Kamala Harris in disproportionate numbers, as compared to white women who cast their ballots for incumbent Donald Trump.

However, the Desperate Housewives alum confused and upset many with her recent remarks that flat-out called Latina women the “real heroines” of the Democratic Party’s victory! Um, what?!

Related: How The KarJenners Reacted To Joe Biden Winning The Presidency!

Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday, the 45-year-old answered passionately when asked by host Ari Melber about how Latinas impacted one of the biggest elections of our lifetime:

“The women of color showed up in a big way. Of course, you saw in Georgia what Black women have done but Latina women were the real heroines here, beating men in turnout in every state and voting for Biden-Harris at an average rate of 3:1”

Wow, gurl. Way to read the room…

She got off to a good start by acknowledging her peers (a shoutout to Georgia-born activist Stacey Abrams who got 800,000 people in her state registered to vote Blue this year would’ve been nice!), but was it absolutely necessary to phrase her response that way?

Many interpreted her comments as anti-Black — not only by inaccurately downplaying the role of Black women in the election nationally, but also erasing Afro-Latinas and their experiences as Black women in the Latinx community. See the now-viral segment (below) and decide for yourself:

Eva Longoria to @AriMelber on the impact of Latina women: “That spirit and perseverance that Latinas use in their daily life, the struggle to pay their bills and the struggle to show up to their jobs … that’s the same perseverance and spirit they used to show up to the polls,” pic.twitter.com/BiATbXbaeG — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 9, 2020

Some furious Twitter responses included:

“Eva Longoria just embodied one of the many barriers in the way of WOC unity – the desire to bring attention away from and size up the efforts of Black women. A core of antiblackness is the sense that Black women are underserving – even a little attention, is ‘too much.'” “Not Eva Longoria saying yeah Black women voted, but Latina women are the ‘real heroes’ of this election. Sis not only do the numbers disagree, but you didn’t have to say anything about Black women PERIODT. Ole raggedy ass” “Eva Longoria can try to downplay the significance of black women securing the presidency for Democrats all she wants, but she hasn’t been relevant since Desperate Housewives. So. Let’s not look to her for any political insight or analysis. Gone, girl.”

Yikes. They showed ZERO mercy… and rightfully so! We mean, the jabs about her show aside, the criticism here is pretty valid. One user couldn’t help but point out the similarities between her and Jane the Virgin actress Gina Rodriguez, who also came under fire for making comments perceived as anti-Black before:

gina rodriguez when she saw eva longoria being anti black on msnbc pic.twitter.com/Da79DNBDaw — yana (@elitemami) November 9, 2020

Hours after social media called her out, Longoria returned to the platform with an apology! The momma of one clarified her dig was aimed at men in the Latino community:

“I’m so sorry and sad to hear that my comments on MSNBC could be perceived as taking credit from Black women. When I said that Latinas were heroines in this election, I simply meant that they turned out in greater numbers and voted more progressively than LATINO MEN.”

Noting her original “wording was not clear,” she attempted to right her wrong by adding:

“Black women have long been the backbone of the Democratic Party, something we have seen played out in this election as well as previous ones. Finally, Black women don’t have to do it alone any longer. Latinas (many who identify as Afro-Latina) indigineous women, AAPI women and other women of color are standing with them so we can grow our collective voice and power. Together, we are unstoppable!”

You can read her full apology (below):

Hmm. Great, but maybe lead with that next time? As a reminder, it’s totally possible to praise without comparison.

Perezcious readers, what do U have to say about Eva’s remarks? Let us know what you think down in the comments.

[Image via MSNBC/Twitter]