Trump Legal Team Hilariously F**ks Up, Holds 'Four Seasons' Press Conference Between Dildo Factory & Crematorium!

This is truly one for the ages — and as people have been saying all weekend on Twitter and elsewhere, you couldn’t even expect something this crazy to be written into an episode of Veep, or something.

On Saturday, Donald Trump‘s election challenge legal team — headed by the unstoppably self-destructive machine that is former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani — held a press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a previously-unknown small business in an industrial part of Philadelphia right by Interstate 95. And they only did it because, well, it appears they meant the Four Seasons Hotel downtown and somehow f**ked it up! No, seriously.

The hilarity began earlier on Saturday morning, when the President popped up on Twitter and initially wrote that a press conference would take place at “the Four Seasons” later that morning. But minutes later, he clarified himself in a new tweet after people assumed he’d been talking about the hotel; as you can see (below), the press scrum was actually set up at… Four Seasons Total Landscaping:

Big press conference today in Philadelphia at Four Seasons Total Landscaping — 11:30am! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

That confused the hell out of, well, everybody, and the actual Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Philadelphia had to issue their own tweet confirming that they were not the ones who wanted to host the event:

To clarify, President Trump’s press conference will NOT be held at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia.

It will be held at Four Seasons Total Landscaping— no relation with the hotel. — Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center (@FSPhiladelphia) November 7, 2020

And so, hilariously, Trump’s legal team held their press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, right off Interstate 95 in an industrial part of Philly, as you can see from these depressing shots (below):

I could write jokes for 800 years and I'd never think of something funnier than Trump booking the Four Seasons for his big presser, and it turning out to be the Four Seasons Total Landscaping parking lot between a dildo store and a crematorium. pic.twitter.com/P45HV1daD9 — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) November 8, 2020

Here’s the “all the networks” moment pic.twitter.com/j9UFzme4DE — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) November 8, 2020

Even more hilariously, the botched press conference happened right as all the national news networks called the election for Biden, officially making Rudy and the rest of Trump’s lawyers look, well, more foolish.

It’s still unclear exactly why (or even how?!) Four Seasons Total Landscaping was booked for the press conference, though DW reports that the Trump campaign was looking for a more politically friendly place to hold a press conference after their event the day before had been drowned out by protesters shouting them down. Maybe this was, uhhh, a more quiet location for everything?

Others surmised that Trump himself had jumped the gun on the press conference, tweeting about it being at the Four Seasons (hotel) before the establishment told them ‘no,’ and then the campaign simply panicked and looked for another place called Four Seasons to make up for it.

No matter what really happened, and we may never actually know, it got the seal of hilarious Twitter approval from countless users who couldn’t believe how funny the whole thing ended up looking live on TV:

If you’re wondering why @RudyGiuliani gave a national press conference announcing Trump’s legal action in the parking lot of a small landscaping company, it’s because the brilliant minds on Team Trump mistakenly booked Four Seasons Landscaping instead of the Four Seasons Hotel. pic.twitter.com/OYgdmCG4Bq — Jon Cooper ???????? (@joncoopertweets) November 8, 2020

Rudy… not the sharpest tool in the Four Seasons Total Landscaping shed. ???? https://t.co/MC9cBi8zs0 — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) November 8, 2020

“ARE YOU FROM FOUR SEASONS TOTAL LANDSCAPING?” pic.twitter.com/8DYjARLyto — Guffers (@gavmacn) November 8, 2020

the @realDonaldTrump campaign meant to schedule the “four seasons hotel” but accidentally scheduled this “four seasons landscaping” store, which happened to be between a Sex toy shop and a crematorium. This is not made up. pic.twitter.com/ljFcohkUOq — Text ITSWALELA TO 61474 (@IndyaMoore) November 8, 2020

It started with a racist rant in the lobby of Trump Tower. It ends at Four Seasons Total Landscaping next to a dildo shop. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/PdIDHvON4h — Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@BleedingMarine) November 8, 2020

Indeed!!!

Even more hilariously, on Sunday morning, the Four Seasons Total Landscaping folks themselves got in on the game by reflecting on being asked to host the legal team’s press conference at their facility, writing on their Facebook page (below):

Gotta get in on those Merch sales, right?! Can’t blame ’em!!!

Meanwhile, on Sunday morning, the (soon-to-be-former! President is once again amped up on social media, and complaining about what he believes to be a stolen election. With no proof whatsoever cited of any fraudulent votes, he is once again tweet about “corrupt” big cities and politicians going against him, as you can see (below):

Yeah…

And there’s still more:

Oh, boy…

Biden was right at that debate a while back… just shut up, man!

You lost! You’re a loser! Go away! Thanks!!!

