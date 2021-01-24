Eva Mendes' Daughter Called Her Out For Being On Her Phone Too Much!

Sounds like Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are raising a great pair of children!

The Hitch star opened up about a major breakthrough she had this week on her Instagram account on Saturday afternoon, re-posting a quote about an important lesson she’d learned! And as it turned out, the proud mom and high-profile celeb learned the lesson after being taught by her very own daughter!

The momma opened up about it by sharing a tweet from the account Latinx Parenting, which stated in part (below):

“Let your kids call you out. It’s not disrespect. It’s healthy. Kids can be so fiercely aligned with their value that they will take nothing less than the respect they deserve. They will take no BS. Not even from you … Congratulations, you are raising an empowered child.”

Wow! Powerful!

As you can see (below), it resonated quite strongly with Gosling’s better half:

And as Eva explained in her own message, she was called out by her own little daughter for being “on the phone too much.”

The mom of two wrote in part (below):

“I haven’t posted lately because my little one told me I was on the phone too much. I could tell she was taking it personally. And she’s a kid, of course she’d take it personally. They take things personally unless we go out of our way to make it clear to them it’s not personal. So we had good talk, I apologized and I promised her I’d be mindful. I realized that just because I’m always home with them doesn’t mean I’m always present.”

Smart!!! And a very serious thing to observe and get called out for, too. Kids are smart AF sometimes! And very observant and honest!

Of course, Eva and Ryan have made it a point to raise their kids and live their lives well outside the Hollywood mainstream for a long time, now, so it’s no surprise that they are raising thoughtful children. It’s interesting to hear how she felt like her mom wasn’t present even while being at home all the time.

Wonder how many families are going through that exact thing with all the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, and quarantines, and challenges in having to work from home and be constantly online and engaged as opposed to going to the office (or in this case, the set)!

