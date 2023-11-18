OMG! FBoy Island’s Garrett Morosky Says He Had THREESOME With Two RHOBH Stars!

Garrett Morosky is dropping some pretty wild claims about the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills…

In a Thursday episode of the Smoochie Town with Marco DelVeccio podcast, the 31-year-old, who rose to fame during his time on FBoy Island, claimed that he “took down two of the Beverly Hills Housewives.” While he didn’t name names, he said it all happened after one RHOBH star invited him over to her mansion “midday” while “one of her friends who’s also on the show” was there. He claimed:

“We got blacked out drinking Casamigos. She called me over and we were just getting f**ked up and then we were just, like, all making out all throughout the house.”

WHAT?! Lolz!

He alleged that the three of them made their way into a movie theater room before heading to a bedroom to have sex on the “husband’s bed” — which he says was without a condom.

Related: Cassie & Diddy Settle Jaw-Dropping Lawsuit Just One Day After Filing!

He added that the alleged housewife’s “kid was there,” who he says he jumped on a trampoline with in the back yard after doing the deed. But he says the fun quickly turned to fear when the husband apparently showed up… But they figured out a plan:

“All of the sudden her husband shows up, comes over, and I’m like, ‘F**k, what do I do?’ And she’s like, ‘Just say that you’re a real estate agent and you’re checking out the house.’”

He continued:

“So then I shake his hand, and I’m like, ‘Nice to meet you, I’m just checking out the house, seeing what I’d do for photography.’”

He says the cover worked, but later, he received a text message from the unidentified husband, asking to meet up in Beverly Hills to discuss business. Garrett recalled thinking:

“Oh s**t, this is a plus. Not only did I smash your wife and her friend, I’m gonna get some business out of this.’”

But when he showed up for the dinner, he was greeted by the husband with a “dude that looks like Secret Service.” He says the husband allegedly told him:

“If you ever come around my family or my kids ever again, my buddy right here will take care of you.”

DAMN!

However, he says that wasn’t his final rendezvous with the unnamed reality star. According to him, she allegedly paid him $5,000 to “spend the entire night with her” at the Mondrian hotel in Los Angeles later on.

You can watch the full podcast episode (below):

Wow, the way he speaks just goes to show how he earned his spot on FBoy Island… Do YOU believe anything he has to say, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Garrett Morosky/Instagram & Smoochie Town/YouTube]