Florence Pugh Will NOT Be At Don't Worry Darling Press Conference -- But What's Her Excuse?!

The awkwardness continues for Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles, and Florence Pugh amid the Don’t Worry Darling press run and publicity period…

According to media reports breaking this weekend, it turns out Pugh will NOT be in attendance at the press conference for the Venice International Film Festival opener. We’ve been covering the possibility that she’d skip out on the press junket over the last few days. But according to Variety, that’s now a foregone conclusion, seemingly serving to solidify the rumored rift between her, Styles, and Wilde.

The entertainment news outlet reported on Sunday morning that Pugh will not be at the press conference to help promote the movie on Monday. However, the outlet claims she will walk the red carpet there all the same. Still, it’s definitely a major alteration to the schedule amid rumors Pugh is supposedly on bad terms with co-star and director Wilde.

According to People, insiders are also suggesting a specific reason for Pugh’s absence from the press conference: it supposedly conflicts with her work on Dune: Part Two. The mag reports Pugh is going to be flying into Venice this weekend from the set of the Dune sequel, and won’t be landing until after the press conference.

Seems like she could have maybe gotten a different flight and made it to Venice in time if she really wanted to?! Maybe?? Just wondering?!

As for Styles, he did show in Venice, according to TMZ. He came to the festival separate from Wilde, though, so the pair isn’t quite putting out a totally united front in that regard — at least not at this point in the weekend. (You can see new snaps from their respective arrivals and walk-outs HERE.)

Of course, Wilde and Pugh have been the focus of rumors about a supposed rift following filming for Don’t Worry Darling for some time now. The 38-year-old director previously slammed those suppositions in a chat with Variety. At the time, Olivia stated “tabloid media is a tool to pit women against one another and to shame them,” and added:

“There has been a lot out there that I largely don’t pay attention to. But the absurdity of invented clickbait and subsequent reaction regarding a nonexistent pay disparity between our lead and supporting actors really upset me. I’m a woman who has been in this business for over 20 years, and it’s something that I have fought for myself and others, especially being a director. There is absolutely no validity to those claims.”

Soooooo yeah. Guess we’ll see what happens at the press conference and on the red carpet!!

