Florence Pugh Answers Her ONLY Question About Don't Worry Darling Messiness

Sorry, y’all! For anyone hoping Florence Pugh would spill tea on the Don’t Worry Darling drama now that its lifespan is past us, you’re going to be disappointed!

The Black Widow star sat down with Vanity Fair this week, sharing the cover of their “Hollywood Issue” with the likes of such other hot young talent as Jonathan Majors, Austin Butler, and Keke Palmer. Naturally the conversation about Florence’s past year in film came around to the verboten subject of Don’t Worry Darling.

Florence is rumored to have had a bitter feud with director Olivia Wilde, with a number of mitigating factors. We’ve heard the filmmaker had secretly sided with Shia LaBeouf when Florence didn’t want to work with the accused abuser (there’s even video evidence of that!). And of course there’s Olivia’s tryst with leading man Harry Styles — the rumors surrounding that aspect alone have their own ecosystem. The most shocking was probably when Olivia and Jason Sudeikis‘ former nanny claimed she’d heard Florence and Harry had hooked up first — and then the director swooped in.

It’s all a big mess — one we’d love to get the inside scoop about straight from Miss Flo! But when she was asked for VF, she shut it down quickly, saying:

“Ideally I don’t really want to be going down the Don’t Worry Darling conversation because this whole release for The Wonder has been so positive and I’ve been really excited to talk about that.”

Well, by not saying something she really said something there, didn’t she? She doesn’t want to talk about one movie because this other movie she actually had positive things to say about? That’s clearly what’s between the lines there, right? She continued:

“I don’t really feel the need to go into the nitty-gritty details of Don’t Worry Darling. So if it’s okay, I’ll probably just let that one sit.”

Yep. That’s all we get.

The fact she still doesn’t want to talk about it, man… that speaks volumes, doesn’t it? Especially contrasted with how Olivia has denied there was any feud or tension on set, numerous times. Sorry, but it’s just so clear that’s a big ol’ lie!

As for what actually went down, well, that’s another story. Obviously we’ll never have a definitive source on the drama. And it definitely won’t be Florence, unfortunately! Though we suspect we could trust her word on it a bit more if she did decide to speak. She seems oddly unable to lie about any of it, something pretty unusual in this town.

What do YOU think of her non-answer??

[Image via Warner Bros/YouTube/MEGA/WENN.]