Floribama Shore Star Nilsa Prowant Gives Birth To Baby Boy! Awww!

This is so adorable!

Floribama Shore star Nilsa Prowant welcomed her first baby — a boy — with boyfriend Gus Gazda on Thursday!

The reality TV star made the announcement on her Instagram account Thursday afternoon, revealing the boy’s name (Gray Allen Gazda) and sharing all kinds of details about his birth!

Reflecting on how “blessed” she and her boyfriend are, Prowant wrote (below):

“31 hours of labor to get you here and I would do it all over again just for you,” she wrote on Instagram. “Gray Allen Gazda came into this world on May 20, 2021 at 1:56 AM. 7lbs 14oz 19 and 1/2 inches long. He is completely perfect in every single possible way. We are so blessed! Thank you God for our beautiful baby boy. This is everything I have always wanted, a family of my own with the man of my dreams.”

Awww!

Ch-ch-check out the adorable first baby pic (below):

Loving it!

Enjoy parenting, you two — get ready to not sleep for a few weeks months years! LOLz!

Seriously, though, such great news! CONGRATS!

