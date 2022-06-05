Former Disney Channel Star Stoney Westmoreland Sentenced To 2 Years In Prison For Trying To Arrange Sex With A Minor

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A former Disney Channel star will be spending a couple of years behind bars.

According to Utah district court documents obtained by E! News, Stoney Westmoreland was sentenced to only two years in prison and 10 years of supervised release after trying to entice a minor into having sex with him. That’s it?!

The 52-year-old apparently struck a deal in the case, pleading guilty to a lesser charge of using interstate facilities to transmit information about a minor. As part of the deal he made with prosecutors, Stoney must comply with a DNA collection and must register as a sex offender. His computer devices will also be randomly searched and inspected. He is further required to report to authorities all of the accounts he uses for electronic communications and storage – including email and social media. Additionally, Stoney is not allowed to have contact with anyone who is under the age of 18 years old without adult supervision.

In case you didn’t know, the actor was arrested by the Salt Lake City Police Department and FBI Child Exploitation Task Force back in December 2018 for allegedly trying to arrange to sleep with a person who he believed was a 13-year-old boy. What the f**k! Per the charging docs, a detective noted that on December 13, 2018, while working in the Organized Crime Unit, he was reached out to by Westmoreland through the dating app Grindr. He stated that Stoney allegedly “began conversing with who he believed to be a 13-year-old male and asked if the male would come to his hotel room and engage in sexual activity.”

During the conversation, the detective also noted he sent sexually explicit pictures. Thus, Utah prosecutors ended up charging him with six felony counts for allegedly trying to have sex with the teen – including one second degree felony count of enticing a minor by internet or text, four three-degree felony counts of dealing in materials harmful to a minor, and one third degree felony count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

Following the arrest, Disney fired Stoney from its sitcom Andi Mack, where he played grandfather Henry “Ham” Mack. They said in a statement to E! at the time:

“Given the nature of the charges and our responsibility for the welfare of employed minors, we have released him from his recurring role and he will not be returning to work on the series.”

Stoney now must report to prison by July 19. What are your thoughts on his sentence, Perezcious readers? Too light? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

