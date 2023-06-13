Garth Brooks PERFECTLY Responds To Anti-LGBT Bud Light Boycotts With His New Nashville Bar!

Garth Brooks is slamming those who are critical of inclusivity! Good for him!

Last week, the country music superstar was thrust into the limelight for a totally different reason than what he’s usually doing on stage. This firestorm started after the Oklahoma-born legend stated he will serve Bud Light in his new Nashville bar, Friends In Low Places.

Of course, Bud Light has been under fire from conservatives and right-wingers in recent weeks after it partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in a now-infamous viral social media post. Anti-trans Republicans have been slamming the beer brand and threatening boycotts over its alignment with an LGBT star. You know, because of her existence. That’s where we’re at.

The Friends In Low Places singer got caught up in that mess last Wednesday when he spoke about his new Tennessee drinking establishment during Billboard Country Live. When asked if he would serve Bud Light at the new bar, Trisha Yearwood‘s husband said:

“We’re going to serve every brand of beer. We are. We just are. It’s not our decision to make.”

Just when you thought he was going to be disappointingly wishy-washy to keep his country base happy, he added:

“Our thing is this: If you come into this house, love one another. If you’re an a**hole, there are plenty of other places on Lower Broadway to go.”

Seems simple enough, right? It’s a bar, y’all! The dude just wants to serve beer!

Well, sadly, right wing activists and online personalities descended on Garth in the days after he made that statement. Even Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz slammed Brooks for the pro-Bud Light stance, calling the country crooner’s decision “insulting.” You know today’s Republican party– they’re over all the woke B.S. like “be nice to each other” and “love thy neighbor.”

Anyways, on Monday Garth addressed the issue head-on, in the most PERFECT way!

In speaking on his livestream show Inside Studio G, not only did the 61-year-old singer reaffirm his decision to serve Bud Light, he laid out perfectly and succinctly the importance of inclusiveness! Acknowledging how his comments last week cause “quite a little bit of stir,” the Tulsa native first said:

“Everybody’s got their opinions. But inclusiveness is always going to be me. I think diversity is the answer to the problems that are here and the answer to the problems that are coming. So I love diversity. All inclusive, so all are welcome. I understand that might not be other people’s opinions, but that’s OK, man.”

We mean, it’s not OK. It’s absolutely not OK to think people don’t deserve to live because of their sexuality or gender or race or nationality. But we get how he’s trying to keep it civil.

He went on to explain his new bar would be open to absolutely everybody regardless of their background or political beliefs:

“So, here’s the deal, man, if you want to come to Friends in Low Places, come in. But come in with love, come in with tolerance, patience. Come in with an open mind, and it’s cool. And if you’re one of those people that just can’t do that, I get it. If you ever are one of those people that want to try, come.”

Thanks for coming to Garth’s TED Talk!

Honestly, it’s the perfect angle on this controversy for dealing with folks who have been whipped into a frenzy. He’s not preaching, he’s not reacting, he’s not getting mad about all that online fury, he’s just telling it like it is and laying out what he believes in. Will it work? We guess we’ll see.

