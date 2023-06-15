Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio Have An ‘Open & Fluid’ Relationship: ‘No-Strings’

So what’s the REAL deal with Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio?? Well, they’re keeping things “open.”

If you’ve been wondering what exactly is going on between the supermodel and the Don’t Look Up actor, your wait for some info is finally over… But it might not be exactly what you’d suspect.

Related: Aussie Model Claims She’s ‘The One That Got Away’ From Leonardo

Thursday morning, an insider told Us Weekly that the pair are still indeed seeing each other, but opting for a “no-strings” type of dynamic:

“Leo and Gigi have a friendly, no-strings ‘situationship’ right now. [They] travel so often so it’s best for them to keep their relationship open and fluid. Neither one of them wants to settle down at the moment.”

A situationship? You introduce your parents to your situationships now??

This is definitely a far cry from what we heard just a couple months ago… If you don’t remember, back in March, a source told the same outlet that Gigi wasn’t looking “for a quick fling,” and instead wanted “substance.” The insider added at the time that she was “torn because she has a lot of fun with Leo.”

Well, it looks like she’s made her decision to go with fun! Last week, a source dished to People that the 28-year-old was actually “never serious” about seeing Leo, and that their “situationship” has all been more just for fun “when she can.” The insider shared:

“She’s dating a bit and meets up with Leo when she can … Seeing Leo was never serious for her and it will never be serious. She likes his attention and enjoys hanging out with him.”

Ouch! The source added:

“Gigi is single and is very happy with her life.”

Related: Tom Holland Finally Opens Up About ‘Sacred’ Relationship With Zendaya!

Well, that all seems to align with the latest Us Weekly report that the two are keeping things “fluid” and that “neither one of them wants to settle down.”

The “open” couple first sparked romance rumors last summer when they were spotted hanging out together. For months after that, their romance continued with the two often popping up at the same venues, but of course entering and exiting at different times. However, things apparently “fizzled” in February, but they quickly seemed to reconcile and the sightings resumed. Most recently, Leo brought the Next in Fashion host around his father and stepmother at a London hotel, so that’s got to be a pretty good sign for their connection, right?

These two! So Hollywood!

What do YOU hope to see from their “situationship,” Perezcious readers? Do you want to see them commit, or are they perfect where they are?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]