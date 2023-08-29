Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Still ‘Have Fun’ Together Despite His Recent Outing With Another Model

Don’t jump off the Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid ship just yet!

Despite what recent rumors have been saying, new sources have come out and claimed the Titanic star and the 28-year-old model are still ON — at least somewhat. While speaking to US Weekly this week, an insider dished the pair are still in touch with one another:

“Leo and Gigi still talk on occasion, and they see each other fairly often because they travel in similar circles of friends.”

Apparently the whole “will they or won’t they” situation isn’t something the socialite is looking for in the long-term lens, though:

“They respect each other and have fun when they’re together, but it’s not the type of situation Gigi would settle down for. She’s more than happy living the single life and focusing on her daughter and her career.”

Well, as long as they’re having fun!

These rumors come less than a week after we heard Leo might have moved on past his self-proclaimed nepo baby when he was spotted with model Vittoria Ceretti. The pair were seen enjoying some coffee and ice cream as they strolled through Santa Barbara, looking super cozy and comfortable. The 48-year-old was trying to keep a low-profile, as per usual, with his signature baseball cap and mask.

Interestingly enough, the 25-year-old model is actually really good friends with Gigi! She’s also married — and has been since 2020. Her hubby is 35-year-old DJ and one half of Tale of Us, Matteo Milleri. In fact, just two months ago the models were featured together being playful in a Vogue video, where Gigi was playing the role of Vittoria’s assistant.

So Leo is just moving on to his rumored romance’s bestie now? Wild! How many friends are in this tight-knit group of theirs, we wonder?

Regardless, from what we’ve been hearing Gigi and Leo just aren’t ready to make it official or take things further. They’ve got themselves in quite the situationship, and according to what a source for People said back in July — we wouldn’t be surprised if this fizzled out with the summer:

“She sees Leo when they are in the same place. She has fun with him. It’s more of a flirtatious connection than a relationship. She likes the attention. She isn’t stupid though. She doesn’t believe it’s going to lead anywhere. As long as he is respectful and doesn’t cause her any drama, she will continue to see him when she can.”

