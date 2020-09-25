Inside Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik’s ‘Emotional’ First Week As Parents!

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are getting used to parenthood, but they’ve had plenty of help the past few days to get over the learning curve!

As we previously reported, it was the first-time dad who broke the news about the arrival of his little girl earlier this week via social media, noting she had arrived a few days earlier. We may not have a name yet for this genetically-blessed baby, but we’ve now learned a bit more about the couple’s first few “emotional” days at home.

Related: Gigi Hadid Gushes About Being ‘So In Love’ After Arrival Of Her Daughter

An insider revealed to E! News that in addition to the PILLOWTALK crooner, his mother Trisha Malik, and Gigi’s momma Yolanda Hadid, were by her side for the labor and delivery process, which was holistic-based:

“Everything went smoothly and she is recovering at her penthouse.”

Understandably, it’s barely set in for the 25-year-old that her “angel” little girl is here:

“Gigi is on a high and can’t believe they created an angel. She’s truly so in love and has had many emotional moments while holding her baby girl.”

Aww!!

And the same can be said for Malik, said the source:

“Zayn was very emotional when their baby girl was born. It was an emotional and special moment for him. He expressed that he is forever changed and would never disappoint her or Gigi. He wants to be the best father possible and is so excited.”

Who knows, maybe he’ll get some pointers from his former One Direction bandmates! Both Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson are dads to little boys Bear Grey Payne and Freddie Tomlinson respectively.

Though the couple has been on-and-off in the past, the insider explained they’re “in the best place right now,” and are focused on their daughter. In addition to Yolanda and Trisha, the model’s father Mohamed Hadid, and siblings Anwar and Bella Hadid have met the new family member, who they are “obsessed and in love” with:

“It’s a really exciting time and they all can’t get enough of her.”

But they’re not just giving attention to the newborn baby, Gigi’s inner circle has been attentive to her as well as she recovers:

“Their families have been at Gigi’s place making sure she is fed and resting.”

So far, it’s the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum who has been around the most to help the new parents out:

“Yolanda has been super helpful with the baby already and has been up helping throughout the night. She is planning on staying with them for a while and they all want to head back to the farm at some point.”

Many congratulations once again to Gigi and Zayn on the arrival of their precious daughter!

[Image via Gigi Hadid/Instagram.]