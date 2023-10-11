Tom Brady’s Kids Would ‘Kill’ Him If He Came Out Of NFL Retirement Again!

Tom Brady already came out of retirement once — and he ain’t doing it again!

On the NFL GOAT’s Let’s Go! podcast on Monday, Mr. Beast pointed out that Tom’s ratings would “take off” if he were to unretire once more — but the 46-year-old didn’t budge. He joked:

“I am not coming out of retirement. My parents would call, my kids would call. They’d kill me. I wouldn’t be around by tonight.”

LOLz!

Related: Taylor Swift DID Go See Travis Kelce For His Birthday — Here’s How They Celebrated!

Hi co-host Jim Gray then pointed out the former quarterback “already did that once,” when he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after initially announcing his retirement in February 2022, to which he responded:

“As I said, you’re only allowed one unretirement. And I’ve used it up.”

Valid!

As we already know, the athlete’s decision to re-join the league back in 2022 caused quite the stir in his relationship with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, so yeah… we don’t necessarily blame him for not wanting to tread those waters again — even though they’ve already split. We mean, damage done there, right?

Plus, the guy’s pushing 50! We’re sure his three kids appreciate all the extra time! He shares 16-year-old son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan, as well as Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with Gisele.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Do you foresee him ever coming back, or do you take his word? Sound off in the comments!

[Images via Tom Brady/Instagram & NBC Sports/YouTube]