OMG! Kris Jenner Made Corey Gamble Turn Down Yellowstone Role -- Because She Was Jealous?!

Kris Jenner doesn’t want to share her man with anyone! Even if it’s just a fictional romance!

During the explosive season premiere of The Kardashians on Thursday, the matriarch revealed she once made her boyfriend Corey Gamble reject a major role on the biggest show on TV! Why? Because she was jealous!

Related: Fans Call Out Kris Jenner For Instagram Video So Filtered It ‘Looks Like AI’!

During a trip with her daughters Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, Kris gushed about being “so excited to watch the next episode of Yellowstone,” which had her beau teasing:

“If it wasn’t for you, I would be a Yellowstone star.”

Whaaat?!

Corey was almost on the hit Kevin Costner drama?! This was even a shock to Kim, who exclaimed:

“They asked you to be on Yellowstone, and you said no?”

Not exactly! Kris then explained she was the one who “told him to say no.” Still confused, Kim pressed for more… and that’s when the business mogul dished:

“Because I thought he was gonna have to have a romantic relationship.”

Hah! Nobody gets to kiss Corey except for her! Guess she belongs to the Penn Badgley school of thought that even TV cheating is kinda cheating?

We have to laugh, but WOW this is so messed up. Corey only has one acting credit to his name for 2 Minutes of Fame, and this show is watched by millions. So this would’ve been HUGE for him. Heck, he might even have started a whole new flourishing acting career! Heck, creator Taylor Sheridan has like three TV shows, if he was good that could have changed everything! But nope!

Funny enough, if the roles were reversed, she 100% would’ve been on the show. Khloé joked:

“But if they said they wanted you to star and kiss with Kevin Costner, I’m sure you would take it.”

Kris acknowledged:

“Oh, that’s a hard yes!”

Hah! Corey then chimed in:

“Now I know my next role!”

Loving this, Kim quipped:

“Now you know your next role play! For Kevin Costner.”

LOLz! Koko laughed, “Saddle up, Corey!”

Now, if Kris had just let Corey on the show, she’d really get to see what he looked like as a cowboy! Can you believe she made him turn down this potentially life-changing gig?!

What would YOU do if your partner stopped you from such a big opportunity? Tell us your reactions (below)!

[Image via Yellowstone/YouTube & Hulu]