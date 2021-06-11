Los Angeles Man Shot & Killed While Trying To Rescue Kidnapped Woman

An innocent Los Angeles man is dead after he tried to intervene and help a woman who was being kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend.

Roberto Conejo Fletes (pictured with his dog, above right) was killed on June 6 after he apparently tried to intervene in an ugly situation between Shane Rayment and his ex-girlfriend, Jenny Downes, outside her home in the Sunland-Tujunga area that day.

Now, Rayment (pictured in mugshot, above left) has been arrested and he’s facing six felony charges — including murder, kidnapping, criminal threats, injuring a girlfriend, first-degree residential burglary with a person present, and possession of a firearm by a felon — according to L.A. County District Attorney George Gascon.

During the incident this past Sunday, Rayment allegedly went to Downes’ home and “was struggling with her” when Fletes “attempted to intervene” to save the woman, who was a “family friend,” according to police. Fletes was 42 years old.

The LAPD shared an official public statement on the tragic incident, and while they didn’t reveal a ton of detail about the exact movements in the case, they confirmed (below):

“A male victim attempted to intervene and was fatally shot by the suspect.”

Gascon added his own words of remembrance in another statement about the tragedy, saying (below):

“It’s especially tragic when a good Samaritan becomes a victim. I send my heartfelt condolences to his family. Mr. Fletes will always be remembered for his heroic actions on behalf of another.”

Wow.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to cover the memorial costs for Fletes, who his family had nicknamed “Clumzy.”

On the fundraising page, the family mourned the man’s tragic passing, saying (below):

“On June 6, 2021 We lost a very important person in our lives. He left behind not just his immediate family but many friends that he loved and respected. Roberto was a big teddy bear that would lend a helping hand if you needed it. Our family thanks you from the bottom of our hearts for everything you have done for him and how you continue to come together in his memory. Roberto will never be forgotten.”

So, so sad…

To support the family’s GoFundMe for Fletes’ memorial, you can click HERE.

Two days later, on Tuesday, police caught Rayment during a traffic stop. In the car, they found Downes “battered and bruised but alive,” according to local news reports. Thankfully, her injuries were non-life-threatening, and she is now safe after her ex-boyfriend has been taken into custody.

An investigation is now underway regarding Rayment’s alleged actions.

Such a tragic situation all around. Our hearts break for Fletes’ family, friends, and loved ones as they mourn his unexpected passing.

R.I.P…

[Image via GoFundMe/LAPD]