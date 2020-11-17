Former Grey's Anatomy Star Isaiah Washington SLAMS Katherine Heigl Over 2007 Feud! WTF?!

Is it suddenly 2007 again?

On Monday, old Grey’s Anatomy beef was once again rehashed after Isaiah Washington (randomly??) slammed his ex co-star Katherine Heigl on Twitter! As longtime viewers of the ABC show likely remember, the two acted alongside each other during the early seasons before both of their exits.

And it sounds like time has not healed old wounds!

Related: Ellen DeGeneres Awkwardly Thanks Her ‘Amazing Crew & Staff’ After People’s Choice Awards Win

Referencing the actress’ over decade-old comments that he “needs to not just speak in public” following his use of a homophobic slur about one of their castmates, which eventually got him fired, Washington tweeted a picture of Heigl along with this message:

“This woman once proclaimed that I should ‘never’ be allowed to speak publicly again. The world agreed with her proclamation back then and protested for my job and my head in 65 languages. I wish I was on Twitter in 2007, because I will NEVER stop exercising my free speech.”

One fan responded seemingly in agreement, writing:

“What speaks to your strength are the lessons you have learned and how you have moved on in a positive way.”

Washington hinted at his Grey’s Anatomy exit in his reply to the user, sharing:

“I’ve learned that all money ain’t good money and no amount of money can replace your dignity and integrity. Some call it living by your principles.”

We have yet to figure out why Isaiah is bringing up their feud now, though it’s worth noting he failed to even mention his use of the F-word, which he allegedly said about T.R. Knight. At the 2007 Golden Globes, the formerly disgraced actor denied, denied, denied, saying in the press room:

“No, I did not call T.R. a f****t. Never happened, never happened. There is no way I could do anything so vile, and so horrible, not only to a castmate but to a fellow human being.”

Upon hearing his latest remarks, Katherine sounded off during an interview with Access Hollywood at the time, spilling:

“I’m going to be really honest right now, he needs to just not speak in public. Period. I’m sorry, that did not need to be said, I’m not okay with it… I don’t see how you could not be [hurt] under those circumstances. I just feel like this is something that should be very much in-house we need to deal with. T.R. is my best friend. I will throw down for that kid.”

The 41-year-old actress has yet to respond to her former co-stars latest message, though a source close to her did tell E! News she has no regrets about taking a stand for her pal. The insider confessed:

“Katherine stood up for her close friend twice when Isaiah publicly outed him and called him a f****t. That’s hate talk, not free speech. She is proud that she stood up for him. Katherine is and always will be an advocate and ally to the LGBTQ community.”

Isaiah, who is also a Donald Trump supporter and voter fraud believer, continued his attacks on her throughout yesterday. Here’s just a sampling of some of the responses he had, which also included him calling out his other ex co-stars Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo:

#MySleeptweet Your opinions are your own, but you are a fool, a liberal and and misguided feminist to even try and defend this woman. You weren’t there, so die on this hill, whoever you are. She could have cared less about her gay friend. Chandra Wilson knows all about that too. https://t.co/eCp5wUbWGa — The Tweet Sniper???? (@IWashington) November 17, 2020

#MySleeptweet ???????????????? They only repeat what they NEED to believe about their toxic, bigoted liberal celebrities on their favorite now irrelevant show. So sad. — The Tweet Sniper???? (@IWashington) November 17, 2020

#MySleeptweet I refuse to “heel” or die. They don’t like it when they victim’s keep fighting and worse…talking! — The Tweet Sniper???? (@IWashington) November 17, 2020

He’s white and white prick at that. So long bigot! — The Tweet Sniper???? (@IWashington) November 16, 2020

Wowwww. He’s just going off! Does it sound like he’s just trying to become relevant again?? That or he’s really got nothing else going on that he needs to drudge up 13-year old drama!!!

Sound OFF on what U think, Perezcious readers!!

[Image via FayesVision/Patricia Schlein/WENN]