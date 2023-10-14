Grimes Demands Judge To Throw Out Elon Musk’s ‘Inappropriate’ Parental Rights Lawsuit!

The messy lawsuit drama between Grimes and Elon Musk is heating up…

As we’ve reported, the former couple have been fighting over the parental rights of their three children – 3-year-old X Æ A-Xii, 1-year-old Tau Techno Mechanicus, and 1-year-old Exa Dark Sideræl. Elon first filed a lawsuit in Texas on September 13, requesting to become his children’s legal parent. The Tesla founder claimed he has had “actual care, control, and possession of each child since the birth of each child.” And that care has taken place in Texas, where he supposedly has lived full-time for roughly “six consecutive months.”

Just days later on September 29, Grimes filed own “petition to establish parental relationship” – but in California instead. She also requested physical custody of their three children and a “standard restraining order” to prevent either her or Elon from moving them out of the Golden State.

And now, the 35-year-old singer has demanded the judge toss out her ex-boyfriend’s lawsuit. In a motion filed on October 6 and obtained by Page Six on Friday, Grimes insisted once again that she and their three children no longer live in Texas – shutting down Elon’s claims that the family had been in the same home in the state from May until July of this year. She stated in the latest filing that they moved to California “on or about” December 31, 2022.

Another reason she feels his suit should be dismissed? Grimes alleged that the SpaceX co-founder spends a good amount of time on the West Coast! She estimates he’s there two to three days a week and then only in Austin, Texas, where he filed the lawsuit, about 46 percent of the time. With these details in mind, the mom feels the “inappropriate” lawsuit needs to be thrown out since she “had and continues to have no continuing, systematic or minimum contacts with Texas”:

“The court’s assumption of jurisdiction in this proceeding is inappropriate due to the specific facts and circumstances of the parties to this suit, and would offend traditional notions of fair play and substantial justice.”

It’s unknown what Elon thinks about this latest motion from Grimes. But considering that he previously accused the Genesis singer of “attempting to circumvent the jurisdiction” of the court in Texas by claiming she’s now a non-resident of the state, he is not going down without a fight. Expect this lawsuit battle to get even nastier, Perezcious readers!

[Image via Harper’s BAZAAR/Real Time with Bill Maher/YouTube]