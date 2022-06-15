Hailey Bieber Says She & Justin Feel ‘A Lot Closer’ As They Deal With Health Scares

Hailey and Justin Bieber are “closer” than ever after going through some scary moments this year!

The 25-year-old model stopped by Good Morning America on Wednesday, where she opened up about how the couple has been dealing with their recent health issues. As you may know, Hailey completely shocked fans in March when she revealed that she had been hospitalized after suffering a mini-stroke. Less than a week ago, Justin then announced he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused paralysis on the right side of his face and subsequently forced him to cancel several tour dates. So it is safe to say that it has been a pretty difficult time for the Biebers!

But even with everything they have gone through over the past couple of months, Hailey shared with GMA that there are still some bright sides to their back-to-back health ordeals. She explained:

“Going through it very publicly in front of a lot of people, it kind of almost in a way forces you to be upfront about what’s going on so that people understand what you’re going through. I actually think it opened up a lot of really important and amazing conversation. I think the silver lining of it, honestly, is that it brings us a lot closer. You’re going through this together, you’re being there for each other, you’re supporting each other. There’s just something that really bonds you through these times. That is the silver lining in these crazy times.”

Love that she is able to keep such an optimistic and great attitude while going through some things are pretty tough! As for how she is doing while she recovers after having surgery to close up the small hole in her heart? Hailey also shared:

“I feel a lot better after that situation. I feel good. You know, I had a procedure done to close this hole in my heart and I’m just giving my body the time to heal and recover. It was a little hard for me to recover from the procedure, just giving myself the time to be able to workout again and feel normal if that makes sense. But I’m doing well now and I’m not having to be on any medication anymore. So I feel good.”

Meanwhile, the Rhode Skin creator also took a moment to reassure fans once again that Justin will be okay, saying:

“He’s doing really well. He is getting better every single day. He is feeling a lot better and obviously it was just a very scary and random situation to happen, but he’s going to be totally okay. I’m just grateful that he’s fine.”

Glad to see that they’ve got each other’s backs while they work through these health issues. We are sending nothing but good vibes to Hailey and Justin at this time. You can ch-ch-check out Hailey’s conversation with GMA (below):

