Hailey Bieber Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute To ‘Love Of My Life’ Justin Bieber Amid Marriage Trouble Rumors! LOOK!

Hailey Bieber appears to have had enough of all the rumors that she and Justin Bieber are heading for divorce!

The model took to Instagram on Friday to commemorate her husband turning 30 — and dropped this very telling comment amid marriage trouble rumors! Alongside pictures of Hailey and Justin, as well as one snapshot of his birthday cake, she wrote:

“30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!! that was fast. words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life.”

“Love of my life, for life”?! Despite those split rumors, Hailey seems to have made it clear she is sticking by Justin’s side… for a long time! See the post (below):

Perezcious readers know Justin and Hailey’s marriage has been rumored to be in shambles for a while. In January, fans first became concerned the duo were having “marriage issues.” Since then, the speculation has continued to ramp up as she’s posted some eyebrow-raising comments to her Instagram Stories.

Most recently, her own father, Stephen Baldwin, added fuel to the breakup rumors fire when he re-posted a pastor’s post asking fans to pray for Hailey and Justin since they are experiencing issues with “their faith, marriage and life in general.” He did not further explain the random comment, leaving many fans concerned that something was going on with the pair. Given the rumors surrounding Justin and Hailey, many speculated the post was about their rumored marriage troubles.

The Rhode founder reportedly was upset with her dad for “drawing attention to” whatever private issue Hailey is currently having with Justin. And now, she appears to be putting the rumors to rest — at least, the divorce ones! So we cannot help but wonder at this time: what the heck is really going on with Justin and Hailey then? Did they just go through a rough patch in their relationship for a bit but manage to work through it recently? Or is there something else going on? Of course, neither of them has further addressed the post from Stephen. We’ll have to wait and see if we get some more insight into that situation.

Whatever is happening in their life, though, we hope Justin had a great birthday yesterday! Reactions to the tribute from Hailey, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

