Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Seen Together For First Time Since Split!

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott were seen out together for the first time since they separated nine months ago! Whoa!

According to pictures obtained by Page Six, the former couple were photographed at a park in Agoura Hills, California, on Wednesday – and they appeared to be in the middle of a conversation at the time. And it did not seem too intense between them, Perezcious readers! In fact, the exes appeared to keep their discussion pretty civil! Check out the snapshots (below):

It is unknown why the pair finally reunited or what they even discussed that day. Could they have been talking about their breakup? Or were Tori and Dean chatting about the possibility of reconnecting with their kids? Who knows?! You will recall that he revealed on Instagram in June 2023 that he and the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum were going their separate ways after 17 years of marriage.

After announcing their split, Dean entered a sober living home last year amid his struggles with addiction. He explained he spent each night by himself at one point, taking pills and drinking tequila. The Chopped Canada host even admitted he got into drunken rages that would terrify his children! Yikes…

Thankfully, has has gotten help since then. Following their split, Dean even moved on from Tori with a woman named Lily Calo. Despite dating someone else, though, neither he nor the actress have filed for divorce! The 57-year-old actor also has remained estranged from his kids. So are Dean and Tori figuring out how to handle their divorce and a reunion between him and their children? Was that why they met in person publicly for the first time in months? Or was there another reason entirely?

Whatever the reason, we hope Dean and Tori can work through this tough situation amicably moving forward! Reactions? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Tori Spelling/Dean McDermott/Instagram]