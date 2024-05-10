Is Hailey Bieber Pregnant With TWINS?! Justin Bieber's Mom Sparks Speculation!

TWO baby Biebers?!? Can you imagine?

Justin Bieber‘s momma Pattie Mallette sent fans into a frenzy on Thursday after suggesting Hailey Bieber is pregnant with twins! After the couple announced the baby news, the Rhode founder’s dad Stephen Baldwin took to Instagram to celebrate. He shared a black-and-white photo of the couple kissing alongside a bible verse and the caption:

“Love you guys blessed beyond words praise God let’s get ready to have some fun y’all “

Sweet! But it was Pattie’s comment that really got fans talking!

Related: Hilary Duff Gives Birth To Her 4th Child!

She slid into the comment section to gush:

“Congratulations Grandpa! WE ARE GONNA HAVE THE CUTEST GRAND-BABIES EVER!”

Grand-babIES?! Whaat!?

Fans instantly freaked out about the possible twin tease, thinking maybe Pattie accidentally spoiled the surprise. That forced her to get back on the ‘gram just hours later and clear the air. The 49-year-old shut down the speculation, clarifying:

“No not twins lol I wish. I just mean in general. Hopefully they will have more than one eventually. They will make beautiful babies whenever they have them. One is enough for now “

Ahh, that makes sense! Twins might’ve broken the internet, TBH! LOLz! See the post that sparked the rumors (below):

Pattie also gushed about becoming a grandma on her own feed — and she made it clear there’s only one bun in the oven. Look:

The pop star and the model have been talking about wanting to start a family for years, so we wouldn’t be surprised if they add more tiny tots to their fam in the near future! But for now, get excited for one little kiddo arriving soon!

Reactions?? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Pattie Mallette/Justin Bieber/Instagram]