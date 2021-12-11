Hailey Bieber Just Asked Rosie Huntington-Whiteley For Motherhood Advice!

fHailey Bieber is planning for the future!

In a deleted scene from the most recent episode of her Who’s in My Bathroom? YouTube series, the 25-year-old model turned to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley – who is pregnant with her second child with husband Jason Statham – for her best piece of advice on motherhood. She began by saying:

“I literally know zero about being a mom, but I do want kids one day. What’s your biggest piece of advice?”

After telling Hailey that she’d be a “lovely mum,” the Victoria’s Secret alum shared that “being easy on yourself” is the one of the most important things for parents to remember, explaining:

“It’s full-on, and it’s a juggle. Whether you’re a stay-at-home mom, whether you’re a working mom, it’s a juggle and you take on a lot, just trying to be really kind to yourself and easy on yourself. And that’s just from my own personal experience. In general, follow your instincts, don’t listen too much about what other people say, don’t listen too much to the advice.”

Huntington-Whiteley then joked that she feels “really lucky I can call my mom on my bathroom floor, sobbing.” To which the former Drop The Mic host added:

“Same, by the way.”

The Brit further expressed how beautiful it is to have a group of women to lean on sometimes:

“You lean into your grandmother’s, your mother’s advice, older women around you that have been through it. The amount of, like, camaraderie and support that I felt from women was just like nothing else I’d experienced, and it is really just a wonderful bond to have between other mothers.”

Wow, it seems like Justin Bieber might be getting his wish of starting a family with Hailey this year! Since the couple married in 2018, they’ve both publicly discussed wanting to have children one day. But during his recent documentary, Justin Bieber: Our World, the singer confessed his desire to “start trying” for kids in 2021. He said at the time:

“My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first, and hopefully we squish out a nugget.”

Hailey then commented:

“We shall see.”

While Justin revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2020 that they’re waiting for children, the Peaches artist said he wanted to have as many as “Hailey is wishing to push out.” He also explained she wasn’t quite ready since his wife had some things she wanted “to accomplish as a woman first” before adding:

“I’d love to have myself a little tribe, but yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do.”

Drop your reactions to Rosie’s advice in the comments! You can also watch the delete scene (below):

[Image via Hailey Bieber/Instagram, WENN/Avalon]