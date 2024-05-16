Hailey Bieber Reveals Weird Pregnancy Craving -- And Demands No One Judge Her For It!

Hailey Bieber is in the middle of her pregnancy journey and GOING THROUGH IT as far as the strange food cravings are concerned!

On Wednesday, the Rhode Beauty founder took to her Instagram account and published a surprising Stories post. In it, she detailed a very unexpected pregnancy craving. And no, we’re not talking about the stereotypical fare here — a random pickle, some chocolate, a specific ice cream flavor, or even some greasy fast food. She needs something more than that!! Are you listening, Justin Bieber?!

Related: Why Justin & Hailey Bieber Kept Their Pregnancy A Secret So Long

In the IG Stories post, the 27-year-old mom-to-be explained what she’s been pining over:

“currently my biggest craving, egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce”

And then, with a few closed-eye monkey emojis and some cry-laughing faces — as if anticipating that it was weird enough for people to comment on it — she added:

“and no, you’re not allowed to judge!!”

LOLz!!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Awww! Funny! But honestly, that doesn’t seem weird to us. The pickle makes a nice crunchy base, egg salad is a good and easy filler, and hot sauce on top gives it flavor! We’re not judging Hailey for this! But we are judging Justin until he proves that he’s willing to run to the store at midnight to pick up more hot sauce when his wife runs out and needs her fix! Ha!!

Jokes aside, it’s definitely been fun watching Hailey settle into her nesting period while expecting her and the pop superstar’s first child. Heck, just yesterday she shared a ton of new baby bump pics that made us swoon. She’s moving ahead and dealing with all the cravings to boot! Love it! Reactions, y’all?? Share ’em (below)!

[Image via The Tonight Show/Ellen/YouTube]