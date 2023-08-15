Halle Berry Shares Pics From Barbie-Themed 57th Birthday With Rare Look At Daughter Nahla!

Halle Berry is celebrating her birthday in style!

On Monday, the Monster’s Ball actress took to Instagram to share a few pics from her Barbie-themed 57th birthday bash with the fam, and they all looked absolutely darling! The momma of two, who was joined by 15-year-old daughter Nahla and partner Van Hunt, looked pretty in pink, sharing rare glimpses of her “mini me” in matching pink threads. She gushed in her caption:

“My mini me (but not so mini anymore) and my VanO took me to the World of Barbie for my B-day! I got to let my inner Barbie soar!!!! I love you guys …thank you !”

Related: Is Adele Hinting That She’s Ready For Another Baby?!

Berry can be seen sporting a pink slip dress with pink fur lining, sparkly pink cowboy boots, and a cute heart-shaped rainbow bag. Nahla, for her part, opted for a pink corset dress, stylish heels, and matching dyed hair. Hunt was also a sport, wearing a pink shirt and a pink teddy bear backpack. Scroll through the carousel (below):

Berry Barbie! Also, if you wanted even more Halle/Barbie content, ch-ch-check out a fun post of her’s from back in April with some of her most famous characters with the film’s marketing:

The X-Men actress, who shares 9-year-old son Maceo with ex Olivier Martinez, and Nahla with ex Gabriel Aubry, rarely shares pics of her children. However, earlier this year, she posted a birthday tribute for her “sweet angel” daughter.

We love Halle’s birthday theme! She looks absolutely STUNNING at 57! What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Halle Berry/Instagram]