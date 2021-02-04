How Halsey Is Making The Most Of Her Pregnancy!

This news just keeps making us happier.

Halsey announced on January 27 that she was pregnant with what she referred to on Twitter as “my rainbow ” (so freaking cute), and while it was initially hard to tell how open the singer would be during her pregnancy, it’s now more obvious than ever that she has no intention of hiding the arrival of her little one. An insider told People the momma-to-be has been so happy to show off her baby bump, elaborating:

“Halsey seems very excited about the baby. After the pregnancy announcement, she now wears clothes that show off her cute bump.”

Aww! She deserves to bask in this moment and be so proud of the life she’s growing inside! As for how she and boyfriend Alev Aydin seem to be handling the pandemic pregnancy, the source spilled:

“Halsey and Alev seem great. They spent the weekend together in Los Angeles.”

While the singer, born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, tagged her beau in her stunning pregnancy announcement, he was also seen commenting with just as much enthusiasm as his girl, writing:

“Heart so full, I love you, sweetness.”

To which the poet responded:

“I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!”

Cleary these two are over the moon, as they should be! The path to parenthood is rarely easy, but for Halsey, she’s faced some especially hard stops along the way. Back in 2016, she opened up about her miscarriage in a Rolling Stones interview. The 26-year-old described the devastating moment in detail, explaining she learned the tragic news prior to a big performance. The singer shared:

“That was the moment of my life where I thought to myself, ‘I don’t feel like a f**king human being anymore.’ This thing, this music, Halsey, whatever it is that I’m doing, took precedence and priority over every decision that I made regarding this entire situation from the moment I found out until the moment it went wrong. I walked offstage and went into the parking lot and just started throwing up.”

Expressing her extreme desire to be a parent, she added:

“[I want] to be a mom more than I want to be a pop star, more than I want to be anything in the world.”

We’re so happy it seems that dream is about to come true. Wishing Halsey well for the rest of her pregnancy. We are so excited to meet her little bundle of joy soon!

