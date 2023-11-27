ANOTHER DWTS Showmance?! Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold Appear To Be Dating After Elimination!

Do we have another Dancing with the Stars romance on our hands??

Harry Jowsey, who was made famous by his run in Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle, danced his way back into the hearts of audiences on DWTS — and his partner’s heart, it would seem. If you keep up with the show, you’ll know he and Rylee Arnold were eliminated after their Taylor Swift-inspired performance last week. But that doesn’t mean they’re not keeping in touch!

On Thanksgiving Day, Rylee, 18, took to TikTok to get ready for the holiday while reflecting on said elimination, and revealed that the 26-year-old would be spending the day with her and her family! Watch (below):

In a follow up vid, she gushed over a bracelet that the reality star got for her, saying:

“I can’t believe he got it for me. I think it is literally the most beautiful bracelet I’ve ever seen. Like, I’m just the luckiest girl ever. I am literally obsessed with it. I think it is the cutest thing ever.”

See (below):

Wow, that’s a whole lot of praise… “The luckiest girl ever”?? Hmm, sounds like something a GF would say!

Later in the evening, Rylee posted pics of Harry enjoying Thanksgiving with her fam, including one pic of them posing on the beach with their arms wrapped around one another. Gushing, buying jewelry, and spending holidays with each other’s families? Yeah, these two definitely seem to have the love bug! And that’s not even ALL the evidence!!

Last month, Harry sang Rylee’s praises to Us Weekly, sharing:

“Rylee’s never in a bad mood and she’s always bubbly and brings me up when I’m feeling a little bit flat. She’s everything you could ever dream of.”

Aww! And when dating rumors began to circulate later that month, he told the same outlet:

“It’s [Rylee’s] first season. We should focus on choreography and our dancing and not whether we’re together or not. It’s not a dating show, it’s a dancing show.”

As for Rylee, herself, she didn’t confirm nor deny a romance, but did coyly add that she’d rather date “this Harry” over Harry Styles! LOLz!

Well, there’s been no firm confirmation, but it definitely seems like her wish came true. Ch-ch-check out the duo’s heartfelt Instagram messages to one another following their DWTS eliminations (below):

These two, of course, weren’t the only ones to spark romance rumors during this season, as Kyle Richards‘ estranged husband Mauricio Umansky was seen holding hands with his own partner, Emma Slater.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?? Do these two love each other, or what?! Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Rylee Arnold & Harry Jowsey/Instagram]