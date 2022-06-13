Robin Thicke Got An NSFW Tattoo Of His Naked Fiancée… See The Pic HERE!

Robin Thicke is at it again… For better or worse, LOLz.

The 45-year-old singer has gone from pouring his heart out in song to putting it on his sleeve. He recently got some new ink of his fiancée, April Love Geary, which she revealed over the weekend on her Instagram story. However, it’s not just any ol’ ink, it’s of her “naked bod.” Yep, right there on his arm!

How does the bride-to-be feel about her nudity being shown off on her man’s tricep? She loves it! April expressed her thanks to Robin in an IG story showing off the ink, saying:

“Thanks for getting my naked bod tattooed on your arm @robinthicke.”

The lovebirds were vacationing in Cabo San Lucas and apparently feeling rather frisky as April also posted a steamy pic of the two touching tongues with the caption:

“I F**king Love Cabo.”

Looks like it…

Seems like the Sex Therapy singer is taking his song a bit literally!

Robin shares three children with April: Mia, 4, Lola, 3, and Luca, 1. However, being parents doesn’t stop these two from expressing their sexy sides, specifically the 27-year-old model as she frequently shows off her bikini bod on IG.

No wonder she doesn’t mind being exposed on Robin’s arm, right??

The couple met back in 2014, shortly after Robin’s much-publicized (and immortalized in song) split from Paula Patton. April was only 19 at the time (sheesh…), so the relationship screamed rebound. However, they’ve gone really proven the doubters wrong and gone the distance — and after a few years just the two of them, they got to making babies. They welcomed their first in 2018, and then later that same year, got engaged.

What’s with the very long engagement? Well, that’s unclear. But when it comes to prenups, April has no plans on signing one! In a March Instagram Q&A, the model responded to a question regarding whether or not Robin wanted one, saying:

“I don’t know, but I’m not signing one.”

Sassy!

April continued:

“He’s not marrying anyone else after me. How do you go from, like, the baddest bitch on the planet? Where do you go from there? Trash.”

Ooh, we can feel the scorch of that inextinguishable Sagittarius fire!

Well, one thing is for sure: she has certainly left her stamp on Robin in the form of his new ink! What do you think of Robin’s new NSFW tattoo, Perezcious readers? Sound off in the comments below!

[Images via April Love Geary/Instagram]