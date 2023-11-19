Harry Styles’ Mom SLAMS ‘Irony’ Over Criticism Of His New Shaved Head!

Harry Styles’ momma is standing up for him.

Ever since the Watermelon Sugar singer debuted a shaved head earlier this month, fans have been up in arms. As we reported, he was first spotted with the new ‘do at a U2 concert at the Las Vegas Sphere, prompting plenty of fans to share their disapproval on social media:

“so Harry Styles has a buzz cut now and I’ve officially gotten the ick” “today i am in mourning for all we have lost (harry styles shaved his head)” “how tf are you gonna be named harry styles with no hair to style”

Since then, the criticism hasn’t really let up… to the point now that his own mom is stepping in.

On Friday, Anne Twist took to Instagram to share a photo of the Don’t Worry Darling star posing with his new look while addressing the “irony” over the backlash — as Harry always makes it a point to have everyone feel included. She pointed out:

“When you consider that H has a legacy of kindness and inclusion, has always made every effort to make everyone feel seen and appreciated for exactly who they are … there’s an irony in the negativity he’s been shown for having a haircut. Sorry but I don’t get it”

Oof. We have to admit, she ain’t wrong…

She added the hashtag, “#TPWK,” which stands for treat people with kindness. See (below):

Momma bear coming in to protect her cub! What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Is she right? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Anne Twist/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]