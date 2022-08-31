Olivia Wilde & Florence Pugh Experienced 'Several Disagreements' Before Their Don't Worry Darling Feud Made Headlines!

The drama just keeps getting deeper for Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh.

Of course, we’ve been reporting quite a bit about what’s been going down behind the scenes during the filming and post-production of Don’t Worry Darling. Now, we are learning more about the promotional plan for the movie — with one insider confirming Pugh’s stance on the spat.

As Perezcious readers will recall, last week, The Wrap reported Pugh will severely limit her press engagements to promote the film. The outlet reported last Friday that the Little Women star would only be attending the movie’s Venice Film Festival premiere and red carpet event. Not exactly going above and beyond to push the project out to the people!

New on Wednesday morning, a source spoke to Us Weekly about that decision. According to this insider, it sounds like the war of words between the 26-year-old actress and her 38-year-old director is the cause for it all:

“Florence and Olivia have had several disagreements personally and professionally, that’s why Florence isn’t doing any press for the movie.”

Can’t say it’s surprising considering all the gossip surrounding the motion picture, but oof…

For her part thus far, Florence has been pretty quiet about the flick, with Us noting she shared one clip on social media earlier this month pumping the September 23 release date, but other than that… zilch!

This is Wilde’s first directorial project since Booksmart, and yet it has been completely overcome by drama thus far. So much so that the House alum had to go on the record earlier this month to dispel some rumors about discord! In an interview with Variety, Wilde slammed suppositions that Pugh was paid less than co-star Harry Styles to helm the thriller:

“There has been a lot out there that I largely don’t pay attention to. But the absurdity of invented clickbait and subsequent reaction regarding a nonexistent pay disparity between our lead and supporting actors really upset me. I’m a woman who has been in this business for over 20 years, and it’s something that I have fought for myself and others, especially being a director. There is absolutely no validity to those claims.”

Of course, much of the tension centers around actor Shia LaBeouf, who previously bounced from his role in the film. Wilde and LaBeouf have disagreed over claims he was fired, with the Transformers star stating he chose to leave due to a “lack of rehearsal time.”

The Holes alum brought the receipts for that allegation, too. He shared an old video with Variety last week that seemed to show Wilde asking LaBeouf to stay on the project while also appearing to take a swipe at Pugh:

“I feel like I’m not ready to give up on this yet, and I too, am heartbroken and I want to figure this out. … [It is] a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo. If she really commits, if she really puts her mind and heart into it at this point, and if you guys can make peace — and I respect your point of view, I respect hers — but if you guys can do it, what do you think?”

That didn’t happen for Shia, of course, and here we are now.

Oh, and did we mention Olivia is involved with the film’s new star, further complicating the this production?? (But, like, who could forget that? So much drama!!) It’ll be very interesting to see the reception for this flick come late September… Reactions, Perezcious readers??

