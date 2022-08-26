Shia LaBeouf Denies Claim Olivia Wilde Fired Him From Don’t Worry Darling -- And He Provides Receipts!

More updates on the Don’t Worry Darling drama!!

We’re sure you’ve heard about the behind the scenes proceedings on Olivia Wilde’s latest film, and how she claimed to have fired Shia LaBeouf from production due to his “process” not being “conducive” to hers, as we’ve previously reported. Well, looks like that may not have been the full truth, and Shia is making sure his side is HEARD.

Following Olivia’s Wednesday Variety cover where she spilled all the tea about the 2020 change in cast for the role of Jack from Shia to Harry Styles, the Transformers star is pushing back. In emails sent to the outlet Thursday, Shia denied ever being fired and instead claimed on on August 17, 2020, he “quit the film due to lack of rehearsal time.” Yeah, that’s definitely NOT how Olivia detailed it!

The Even Stevens alum came prepared with receipts in the form of texts to and from Olivia herself, where he seemingly informed the director he’d have to back out of the role. According to the messages, the two met in person in LA August 16, 2020 to discuss their concerns, to which the Booksmart director responded later the same evening via text:

“Thanks for letting me in on your thought process. I know that isn’t fun. Doesn’t feel good to say no to someone, and I respect your honesty. I’m honored you were willing to go there with me, for me to tell a story with you. I’m gutted because it could have been something special. I want to make clear how much it means to me that you trust me. That’s a gift I’ll take with me.”

Additionally, the Honey Boy actor shared a video which Olivia reportedly sent him on August 19, 2020, where she attempts to reconcile, while alluding to tension between Shia and his on screen wife, Florence Pugh:

“I feel like I’m not ready to give up on this yet, and I too am heartbroken and I want to figure this out. You know, I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo, and I want to know if you’re open to giving this a shot with me, with us. If she really commits, if she really puts her mind and heart into it at this point and if you guys can make peace — and I respect your point of view, I respect hers — but if you guys can do it, what do you think? Is there hope? Will you let me know?”

This doesn’t exactly add up with what she claimed Wednesday — that her top priority was protecting Florence, and makes us ponder their alleged feud even more.

Shia ALSO forwarded emails he shared with Olivia herself earlier this week from Wednesday and Thursday, in which he addressed the matter of her Variety cover story, and buckle up, because it’s a LOT.

“Olivia, I hope this finds you inspired, purposeful, fulfilled & well. I pray every night that you & your family have health, happiness, & everything God would give me. No joke, every night before I sleep. I have a little girl, Isabel; she is five months old and just beginning to develop the last half of her laugh; it’s AMAZING. Mia [Goth], my wife & I have found each other again & are journeying toward a healthy family with love and mutual respect. I have embarked on a journey that feels redemptive & righteous (dirty word but fitting). I write to you now with 627 days of sobriety and a moral compass that never existed before my great humbling that was the last year and a quarter of my life. I reached out to you a few months ago to make amends; & I still pray one day, you can find space in your heart to forgive me for the failed collaboration we shared. What inspired this email today is your latest Variety story. I am greatly honored by your words on my work; thank you, that felt good to read. I am a little confused about the narrative that I was fired, however. You and I both know the reasons for my exit. I quit your film because your actors & I couldn’t find time to rehearse. I have included as a reminder the screenshots of our text exchange on that day, and my text to Tobey. I know that you are beginning your press run for DWD and that the news of my firing is attractive clickbait, as I am still persona-non-grata and may remain as such for the rest of my life. But, speaking of my daughter, I often think about the news articles she will read when she is literate. And though I owe, and will owe for the rest of my life, I only owe for my actions.”

There was even more, but DAMN. With all this drama and hype, this movie BETTER be good. LOLz! What’s your take on Shia’s claims? Do you believe him or are we taking Olivia’s word? He sounds very firm in his version of events! Do you think she’ll address it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

