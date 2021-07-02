Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Build On Their ‘Deep Connection’ As They Vacay Together In Italy!

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are in it for the long haul.

The romance between the director and her ten-years-younger muse might have shocked fans (and, perhaps, her ex Jason Sudeikis) when they were first spotted together in January 2021, but the couple has been going strong since then. Olivia even followed the pop star across the pond when he left the US to film his next movie, My Policeman.

Clearly, these two are serious about each other. And a source for Entertainment Tonight confirms it:

“It’s obvious that this was not a rebound or a short fling. They care so much about each other and have a deep connection.”

Well, “rebound” might not be the word, if insiders from Jason’s camp are to be believed — word from his side of the equation was that the Watermelon Sugar artist actually played the role of homewrecker in their relationship. But we guess that’s besides the point now…

The new couple haven’t been bothered by any rumors or drama, and in fact have gotten “even closer” spending time together in Harry’s “home country,” per the ET insider. They added:

“They’re pretty low key and have enjoyed being somewhat out of the public eye.”

And now, they’re enjoying a gorgeous Italian vacation. The House alum recently joined her young beau in Tuscany, where the former boybander escaped after wrapping on his latest flick. (You can see some of the romantic pics from their trip HERE and HERE.) A source told Page Six:

“Harry has been seen taking a break on the beach in Porto Ercole after he finished filming My Policeman in London.”

They continued:

“Olivia has also been in London, spending time with her kids, who are there with Jason. Olivia stayed behind with her kids, then she flew into Porto Ercole to join Harry.”

We assume the Saturday Night Live alum must have taken the kids back from the UK with him, because he was recently spotted in New York City with rumored girlfriend Keeley Hazell. Sources close to the comedian had insisted for a while that he and the model were “just friends” (despite apparently living together in London), but their date in the Big Apple seemed to finally put the are-they, aren’t-they question to bed. And in the spirit of fairness, we’ll point out that Jason also rebounded quite fast from the engagement… depending what timeline you believe.

In any case, the first ET insider reiterated that the exes continue to have a solid co-parenting relationship and that, no matter how “angry” the Ted Lasso star may still be, they “have worked out a great arrangement where everyone is happy and their kids remain the priority,” per the outlet.

Sounds like things are all working out, with room for two new romances to blossom. A summer of love for the whole family!

