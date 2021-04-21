Hayden Panettiere's Ex Brian Hickerson Sentenced To 45 Days In Jail Concluding Domestic Violence Case Against Actress

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Hayden Panettiere’s ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson has been sentenced to 45 days in jail following multiple domestic violence allegations made by the performer. Reports confirmed Tuesday that Brian plead no contest to two felony counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend. He is required to begin his sentence on May 7.

Along with prison time, Hickerson was ordered to attend 52 domestic violence classes and pay $500 in restitution. He was also sentenced to four years of formal probation and must follow a 5 year protective order, in addition to Hayden’s previously granted restraining order in July.

The couple were together for a year and a half prior to multiple police reports of domestic violence. By July, Brian was arrested on charges of domestic violence and assault (which stemmed from incidents that happened between May 2019 to January 2020). When “coming forward with the truth,” the Nashville star told ET:

“I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve. I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I’m grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life.”

Her attorney, Alan Jackson, also noted:

“After suffering for years as the victim of psychological, emotional and severe physical abuse, Hayden Panettiere has begun the process of taking back her life.”

He concluded:

“Hayden has found the strength and courage to share the truth about her abuse and her abuser, and she intends to assist the prosecution to see that justice is served. As a survivor, she recognizes that her arduous journey of healing has just begun.”

We are so happy to see that some accountability has been served in this case. While nothing can take away the trauma and pain of domestic violence, it must be good to know that her abuser is facing consequences of his actions. It’s also the perfect opportunity to look ahead to the future and reconnect with loved ones after a contentious legal battle.

The 31-year-old recently celebrated her daughter Kayla’s sixth birthday, whom she had been a bit estranged from following a split from ex-husband Wladimir Klitschko. After the couple broke up, co-parenting became a challenge when Klitschko was granted primary custody of the kiddo — and he lives all the way around the world for Los Angles in Ukraine!

Since some of the changes in the momma’s life were deemed “not perfect” at the time — Kayla’s daddy apparently wasn’t a big fan of Brian and wanted to keep the boyfriend away from his daughter — the Heroes alum sadly didn’t get to see much of her daughter. The pandemic and travel restrictions didn’t help either! With things finally settled, we’re wishing Hayden all the family time in the future!

