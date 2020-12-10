Hayden Panettiere Celebrates 'Amazing' Daughter Kaya’s 6th Birthday

Time flies — especially when you’re a momma!

Hayden Panettiere knows that experience intimately. On Wednesday, the actress posted on Instagram for the birthday of her daughter Kaya, whom she shares with boxer Wladimir Klitschko. The newly minted 6-year-old celebrated the occasion with an adorable How to Train Your Dragon themed cake, and a special message from mom.

Hayden wrote:

“6 years ago today, I met the most amazing (not so little anymore) creature. Can’t believe my baby girl is getting so big! Thanks for the beautiful cake Yana! #HappyBirthdayKaya #blessed @klitschko @dandycoutureflowers”

Motherhood has been a long, but ultimately rewarding journey for the Heroes alum. In 2017, Hayen revealed that she had received in patient treatment for postpartum depression following the birth of her daughter. She told Good Morning America at the time:

“Women are so resilient, and that’s the incredible thing about them. I think I’m all the stronger for it. I think I’m a better mom because of it because you never take that connection for granted.”

After splitting with Kaya’s dad, the 31-year-old endured another test when her ex assumed primary custody of the child. With father and daughter based in Klitschko’s native Ukraine and Hayden in Los Angeles, co-parenting was almost certainly more of a challenge. A source told People in 2019:

“To say she never sees her daughter isn’t true. Hayden has gone through changes since she had Kaya, and while some were not perfect, others have helped her grow. She is trying to feel good about herself, her life, and how she wants to go forward.”

One of those “not perfect” changes was her relationship with Brian Hickerson. Klitschko was reportedly no fan of Hickerson, and with good reason — he turned out to be an abuser. The athlete allegedly took steps to keep Hickerson away from Kaya, which we imagine alienated Hayden further from her offspring.

Luckily, though, the Nashville star managed to extricate herself from that doomed romance, and it seems like she’s really turning things around. Sources said Klitschko was an important support system for Hayden as she filed a restraining order against Hickerson and spoke out about domestic violence.

Throughout it all, the co-parents seem to have done a good job of keeping their daughter out of the crossfire, at least publicly. Even some of the rare photos Hayden shared of Kaya earlier this year have since been deleted, so privacy for their 6-year-old is clearly important.

Hopefully, all this means more mother-daughter time, and all the peace and love that Hayden deserves.

