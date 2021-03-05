Hilaria Baldwin Reveals 'Challenges' Of Having Two Babies After Welcoming Surprise Sixth Child

Now this is the kind of parent oversharing we’re used to from Hilaria Baldwin!

Alec Baldwin’s wife tends to be pretty open about parenting and pregnancy alike. That’s why it was so surprising when she announced their new addition to the family, Lucia, six months after giving birth to baby Eduardo. Usually she fills us in on all the steps of her baby journey, but this time it was like dropping a Beyoncé album — no warning and no explanation.

They’ve still kept pretty quiet about the specific details (a source confirmed she arrived by surrogacy), but as the days went on we’ve seen more of little Lucia on her feed and in her Instagram Story. Take for instance this hilarious tale from Friday morning:

“Having two small babies is so fun and cute. there are also challenges. like Lucia just had an explosion and I have Eduardo rolling around…so I’m just gonna lay here, covered in poop, entertaining Edu…until I get a genius idea how to get out of this situation.”

LOLz. That is a challenge indeed!

Of course, it hasn’t all been s**t with the newest “Baldwinito.” The yoga instructor also shared a pretty heartwarming snap of older sister Carmen with the new baby (below).

There have been some great shots of the two infants as well, like Hilaria’s “lap full of babies” from her IG Story:

On Thursday, the 37-year-old posted an emotional tribute to the two “twins,” reflecting on her painful miscarriage back in 2019. She wrote:

“Our hearts are filled with so much gratitude. The Baldwinitos craved so much to have a little sister. Many of you may remember the loss of their sister at 4 months in the end of 2019. There isn’t a day that goes by where we don’t ache for our daughter. When I found out our baby had died, I told our children that their sister was going to come, just not at that time. Nothing will ever replace her, but two wonderful souls have come into our lives, and we are humbled to know them. Our children were brave during our time of tremendous grief—braver than us…and they held out hope.”

She continued:

“To experience and accept life’s ups and downs is challenging, but a reality that all of us have no choice but to receive and process. I have learned that often our children are wiser than we are and their wisdom has guided us. Our rainbow baby, Edu, is such a blessing—we are overwhelmed by how fortunate we are to have him. We are living each day, bonding, and grateful for all of the very special angels who helped bring Lucía into the world. María Lucía Victoria and Eduardo Pau Lucas: our babies who bring light into our lives—almost like twins, we love you so much.”

We imagine with two tiny babies and plenty of diapers to change, that whole Spanish heritage scandal is far from Hilaria’s mind. If only Alec could say the same! Regardless, we wish them the best and hope they enjoy every minute with their new little ones.

