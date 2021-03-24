Ashley Tisdale & Husband Christopher French Welcome Baby Girl -- Learn The Name!

Sharpay Evans is officially a momma!

Ashley Tisdale and her hubby Christopher French welcomed their firstborn girl, Jupiter Iris French, on Tuesday! The High School Musical alum couldn’t wait to share the happy news, posting the sweetest photo holding her tiny tot’s hand on Instagram (below) just one day after giving birth.

So precious!!

The first time parent announced she was pregnant way back in September by showing off her baby bump in a gorgeous set of photos with the 39-year-old composer. After getting married in the same month in 2014, the exciting news marked the couple’s sixth wedding anniversary — AH-mazing!

They quickly headed off to Big Sur for a “baby moon” vacation which was as fun as it was bittersweet. Just a year prior, the duo had been mourning the loss of their beloved Maltipoo Maui at the very same location. Seeing as they’re big animal lovers (they were celebrating National Puppy Day on the birthday of Jupiter!), Ash got real with followers on IG:

“Its crazy the last time here we were trying to heal from losing Maui, a huge life change. Now a little more than a year later we are celebrating this bundle of joy, another life change. I guess my point is life is always changing and as scary as the world seems right now, it will too change and get better. We just have to be patient and know we will be able to socialize with friends and loved one’s again. Thank you Big Sur for always being my safe place to heal and get perspective I would say the secret lies in the ocean but I think it’s also the trees.”

Such positive words of wisdom! We can already tell this singer is going to be a wonderful parent! Especially since she knows how to shower herself with all the self-love in the world, even when others tried to body shame her while pregnant! Sharing a vulnerable selfie of her much larger baby bump just one month ago, the Disney Channel star acknowledged:

“So much of the time we give our love to others. Let’s start loving ourselves and our bodies in every shape and form. Our bodies do a lot for us every day and we neglect to acknowledge that. Thank your body and say I love you.”

Unfortunately, not everyone was so loving of her body. Given the fact that the actress “popped pretty early in pregnancy,” the 35-year-old says she faced a lot of “invasive” comments that deeply affected her! Just last week, the blogger wrote on her wellness website, Frenshe:

“I had people say ‘I think you’re farther along than you think’, ‘Are you having twins?’—all very invasive things. However, I brushed those comments off as I do with any type of criticism. I think change can be hard, but I continue each day saying I love you to my body because it’s doing so much, and it’s creating is a beautiful miracle. I have to let the ego-mind go and appreciate that my body can even do this. It’s letting go of my own needs because the needs of my baby are more important.”

Her body certainly did create a “beautiful miracle”! Many congrats to you, Ashley and Christopher!! We are SO happy your little girl is here!

