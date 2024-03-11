Did Noah Cyrus Just Shade Mom Tish Using Ariana Grande Lyrics?!

Is Noah Cyrus sending her momma Tish a message??

Amid reports mother and daughter are feuding after Tish allegedly stole her husband Dominic Purcell from her youngest child, Noah took to Instagram to share some VERY telling Ariana Grande lyrics!

The July artist was clearly feeling connected to Ariana’s new album, Eternal Sunshine, which dropped on Friday. She took to her IG Story to share lyrics from the song I wish I hated you on Monday. Specifically, Noah shared:

“I try to rewrite our life / But no matter how I try to / And no matter how I want to / And no matter how easy things could be if I did / And no matter how guilty I still feel saying it / I wish I hated you / I wish that weren’t true / Wish there was worse to you / I wish you were worse to me / Yeah I wish I hated you”

Oof! Sad!! But is it about Tish? Is she talking about what the 56-year-old did to her?

See the full post (below):

Ariana’s latest album was very much inspired by cheating rumors, so it seems like the perfect project to reference amid Noah’s messy family dynamic! Hear the full thing (below):

According to reports, Noah and Tish haven’t spoken to each other since they swapped the Prison Break star — the Sorry We’re Stone podcast host didn’t even consult the decision with her kiddo! So at the very least she just broke girl code like it was no big deal!

Tensions got so high between the pair the singer allegedly wasn’t invited to the matriarch’s wedding out of fear she’d “cause a scene.” And while the love triangle has been a huge part of the problem, the music manager’s Billy Ray Cyrus divorce and close bond with Miley haven’t helped, sources have claimed.

It’s obviously a very messy rift at this point — though it does sound like Noah still has some love for her mom, judging by these angsty lyrics! Or maybe it’s her ex-boyfriend whom she doesn’t totally hate yet, even after everything he did?? After all, Ari is clearly singing about her ex Dalton Gomez, right? But were Noah and Dominic together enough that he cheated on her?? Hmm…

