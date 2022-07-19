Alex Rodriguez's Reaction To Ex Jennifer Lopez's Unexpected Vegas Wedding To Ben Affleck!

Alex Rodriguez is living his best life — and he hopes the same for his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez and her new husband!

Of course, J.Lo and her love Ben Affleck unexpectedly tied the knot in Las Vegas over the weekend. The act shocked the world, and sent fans of the A-list couple into a tizzy. It also developed a reaction from the former New York Yankees star, who dated and was then engaged to Lopez for four years between 2017 and 2021.

On Monday, an insider close to the former star shortstop spoke to Us Weekly about Alex’s take on the surprise wedding. And it sounds like he’s taking it pretty well! And trying to be the bigger person though it! The insider explained that A-Rod is cool with J.Lo’s love story — and he’s got one of his own to live out, too (below):

“He’s happy for her and happy that she’s with the person she’s meant to be with. He’s in a new relationship now and is happy as well. He’s traveling all over and living his best life. He’s really focused on family, his career and what he’s got going on.”

Either A-Rod is truly unbothered by all this or the 46-year-old former MLB great is trying really hard to play it cool. That’s because the insider claimed the ex-Yankee “saw the news” as it broke on Saturday afternoon that Lopez and Affleck got hitched in Sin City and then he “went about his business.”

The source did provide some context for the longstanding finality of A-Rod’s ex-connection to Lopez:

“[His] relationship [with Jennifer] ended a while ago. He’s made peace with how things ended. He respects her and truly wishes her nothing but the best.”

Honestly that makes sense. Especially because he was accused of being unfaithful, and you know, she wasn’t having any of it!!

Interestingly, this follows on the heels of A-Rod’s comments about his ex-fiancée late last week. As Perezcious readers will recall, the former Texas Rangers star spoke to Martha Stewart about the relationship on the businesswoman’s podcast. In gushing comments about the Waiting for Tonight singer and their time together, the former pro athlete said during the chat:

“Look, we had a great time. More importantly, we always put the kids front and center in everything we do. … Here’s what I will tell you about Jennifer, and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day, she’s the most talented human being I’ve ever been around. Hardest worker. And I think she is the greatest live performer in the world today that’s alive.”

So clearly the ex-pro athlete has a lot of respect for the Hustlers actress. We haven’t heard any gushiness from Jennifer though, which is telling! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

