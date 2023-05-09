Howard Stern SLAMS 'Disgusting' Coronation AND King Charles: 'P***y'!

Howard Stern is returning to his shock jock roots with this hot take on the royals!

On Monday’s episode of The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM, the controversial host slammed the monarchy, saying the whole nation of England needs to “get a grip on themselves” after seeing clips of the coronation.

Related: Princess Eugenie Praised For Including Harry In Coronation Post

While speaking to his co-host Robin Quivers, the 69-year-old went off about the ceremony and how he doesn’t believe King Charles deserved the gigantic celebration — since it’s not like he earned his title:

“I understand, maybe it brings in tourism, but Jesus H. Christ. First of all, Prince Charles is a p***y. That’s No. 1 — and people are acting like — the whole ceremony they’re acting like that f**king guy went to war or something, and then beat up all the other people.”

Robin quickly jumped in on his rant, adding:

“Did something great besides being born.”

To which Howard doubled down and called the entire thing “nuts”:

“Yeah. But you know, they’re like, ‘We swear our allegiance to you and you are a great warrior.’ I mean, the whole thing is f**king nuts.”

As he got more wound up in his conversation, the radio personality said the production of the coronation — and the accompanying concert — was “disgusting” considering the economic state of England right now:

“It was disgusting. And I’ll tell you why it’s disgusting. I mean, it doesn’t take a brain surgeon to say this, but, you know, England’s having its own economic problems and they spent a fortune on that coronation. And it’s just repugnant to watch a country who’s suffering through economic problems … and then you see the pomp and circumstance.”

Damn!

The comedian then went on to say he understands the monarchy is an important part of tourism — but he still stands by what he said:

“[The monarchy] provides a flavor to the country and something for people to go see. It’s part of the tourism. I get all that. I’m not naive, but it just sends the wrong message.”

This isn’t the first time Howard has spoken out against the royals — in fact, he’s done it on several occasions before. He really doesn’t like the idea of the monarchy in general, nor how they do things across the pond. His opinions on the royals have stirred up quite the controversy over the years, with some fans arguing his status as a celebrity is no different than that of the royals! Hmm… Not the best argument, considering he didn’t inherit his position as a radio host.

But what do U think, Perezcious readers? Does Howard have a point here — or does he just not get it? Sound OFF with your opinion in the comments (below).

[Image via Howard Stern/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]