Ice Spice Pulls Ultra Rare Move Of QUITTING Hot Ones!

Ice Spice joined a really exclusive club on Thursday. But this one wasn’t a good thing!

The rapper went on Hot Ones Thursday and really surprised us — not with her answers but by tapping out! Especially after saying at the beginning, “I actually love spicy food!”

The 24-year-old gets tripped up early on by the increasing spiciness. Then she has a particularly bad reaction to Da Bomb: Beyond Insanity, the worst one, the one every celeb hates — but notably no longer the hottest. It’s only #8 out of 10 now! She laments as the heat rises:

“That is so spicy. F**k. Bro, my mouth’s on fire!”

And she soon makes the harsh realization “breathing makes it worse” she does keep the convo going as host Sean Evans asks more questions. After a few minutes she seemed to consider rallying and moving on to wing #9, but after smelling it she decided NOPE! She says:

“Yeah, I’m not gonna do that to myself.”

By not completing the series of wings, she joins the ranks of Ricky Gervais, DJ Khaled, Chance The Rapper, Taraji P. Henson, Jim Gaffigan, Mario Batali, and Shaq. By our count she’s only the 14th celeb ever to quit, out of over 300 to try the gauntlet. Skip close to the end to watch Ice join the Wall of Shame (below)!

[Image via First We Feast/YouTube.]