Ruby Franke’s Estranged Husband Says She Made Him Follow These Rules At Home!

Kevin Franke gave more insight into what life was like with his estranged wife, Ruby Franke.

As we previously reported, the Washington County Attorney’s Office released to the public a ton of evidence this month connected to the disgraced social media personality and her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt’s child abuse case. Everything from disturbing diary entries Ruby wrote detailing everything she did to her children to phone conversations she had with Kevin and even the interview with her estranged husband conducted after her arrest in August. And he had a lot to say about Jodi and Ruby! Buckle up.

In a conversation with law enforcement, Kevin said that although he and Ruby were separated, they lived under the same roof at the end of 2021 and into 2022. During their separation, Hildebrandt moved in with the family. And everything went downhill between the former couple fast. Kevin explained there were suddenly strict rules he had to follow:

“There were all these rules now placed on me, like I can leave when I want but I couldn’t come back until Ruby gave me permission. I couldn’t come into the kitchen to eat until Ruby gave me permission and the upstairs where Jodi was was completely offline. I couldn’t go upstairs anymore in my own house. And Ruby would dictate all of the terms of how our interactions would be, when we would talk. And that was hard. And it was during that time that I really became, I would say, dependent upon Ruby. Like if she said a kind word to me like my whole day was made.”

According to NBC News, Jodi created ConneXions as a life coaching service based on principles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 2007. Kevin said in the interview that Ruby became a member of the “religious cult” after connecting with Jodi, adding:

“My impression at that time was this is absolute craziness. This is a bunch of man-hating women that are just looking for excuses to tear down their husbands.”

While the 45-year-old was skeptical of the group at first, he noticed their marriage became stronger after she joined ConneXions. However, Kevin became suspicious again following a sudden turn in Jodi’s mental state and behavior. He then began to witness some concerning behavior from Ruby around the time when Jodi moved in with the family in 2021. He remembered:

“[Jodi and Ruby] started sleeping in the same bed. Then [Ruby] started having, like, trances and stuff. I would say it was probably around September where she believed that she was going to heaven and seeing God and Jesus and talking with them.”

By that point, Kevin wanted no part of ConneXions and was done with Ruby. He “wanted to move on with life” and got an “in-home separation” with Ruby before he filed for divorce in December 2023 — months after her arrest. Throughout this case, Kevin insisted he had no idea about the abuse since the former couple had been living in separate homes for more than a year. He also had not been around the children for months. But for some followers of this twisted case, it’s still hard to imagine he had no clue what was going on since Ruby had been called out for her history of troubling parenting behavior in the past. Not to mention, he saw all these warning signs from Ruby and Jodi before moving out! Wouldn’t he have thought to call or FaceTime the kids to check in just in case? Hmm.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

