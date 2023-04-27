Idaho Murders: Surviving Roommate Agrees To Interview With Bryan Kohberger Defense Team

Bryan Kohberger‘s legal team is getting what they want. Mostly.

In case you missed it, this week we learned the public defender’s office filed court documents trying to subpoena the testimony of one of the surviving roommates from the University of Idaho murders. Kohberger is accused of entering the off-campus house of the students and brutally murdering housemates Maddie Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, and Xana Kernodle, as well as Xana’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin. But two residents of the home survived: Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke.

We know from the police report in the probable cause affidavit that Dylan reported seeing a tall masked man leaving the house. We still have no idea what Bethany saw or heard. But an investigator working for defender Anne Taylor believes whatever it is may be exculpatory for their client. Could she really help clear Kohberger??

Related: Was Maddie Mogen The True Target Of The Idaho Killer??

The issue was, whether she had some crucial information or not, she had no intention of returning to Moscow, Idaho to testify. After the trauma of the killings, Bethany moved to Nevada — and has been fighting the subpoena so she won’t have to come back for a preliminary probable cause hearing on June 28.

It seems they have come to something of a compromise. Bethany will now speak with Kohberger’s lawyers — but she’ll do so in her own home. According to NewsNation, she’ll give an interview with the legal team at her home in Reno.

Will this give them everything they need? What does Bethany have to say? What did she see? Will it really help Kohberger’s case??

What do YOU think

[Image via Monroe County Correctional Facility/Kaylee Goncalves/Instagram.]