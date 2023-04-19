Imagine Dragons Singer Dan Reynolds’ Wife Files for Divorce Amid His Relationship With Minka Kelly

Dan Reynolds’ wife has officially filed for divorce.

The Imagine Dragons singer’s estranged wife, Aja Volkman, whom he shares four children with, filed for divorce Tuesday after years of relationship ups and downs, according to Us Weekly. The two initially tied the knot in 2011 before welcoming their first daughter, Arrow, the following year. Five years after that, they welcomed twin girls Gia and Coco, before announcing in 2018 that they had decided to end their relationship. The Believer singer tweeted at the time:

“After 7 beautiful years together, Aja and I’s marriage has come to an end. Our children continue to be the most important thing in our lives, & we will continue to coparent them with all our love. I ask that you please respect our privacy at this time as we work through this as a family.”

However, in January of the following year, the two were back on, with Dan revealing they were expecting their son, Valentine.

He reflected on the reconciliation in a 2021 TikTok, explaining they reconnected after not speaking for the better part of a year. He explained at the time:

“Have you ever gotten a text that changed your life? My wife and I hadn’t talked in 7 months. I was driving to the divorce lawyer’s office to sign the divorce papers when I got a text from her that turned my perspective upside down. She said she didn’t need to own me to love me. She loved me without expectations. We ditched the lawyers and went to lunch. It felt like the first date again. We called off the divorce.”

However, the rekindled relationship once more went by the wayside in 2022, when the duo called it quits for good. Dan announced the news in a tweet:

“I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated. Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years.”

Shortly after the announcement, the 35-year-old was spotted on a date with Friday Night Lights actress Minka Kelly, who had recently split from Trevor Noah. At the time, a source told Us Weekly:

“These are obviously early days for Minka and Dan but it’s going great and they’re both incredibly happy. Being back on the singles’ scene after long relationships has been a challenging adjustment for each of them, so they’re taking their time and easing into it as opposed to running before they can walk, so to speak. But so far, so good, and they’re having fun, getting along great.”

As of now, Dan and Minka are still dating, which was likely the final nail in the coffin for his estranged marriage to Aja. We’ll see if it sticks this time!

