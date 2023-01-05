Influencer Elena Huelva Dead At 20 After Emotional Farewell Video To Fans

This is beyond heartbreaking…

Spanish influencer Elena Huelva has passed away after losing her battle with cancer. She was only 20 years old. Her family revealed the news of her death in a post on Instagram Stories Tuesday, writing:

“Since this morning, Elena dances and looks down at you from her star. Thank you for everything.”

According to Jam Press, the social media personality had a rare type of bone cancer called Ewing sarcoma since 2016. She documented a lot of her health journey on Instagram, where she garnered gnarly one million followers. In her final video on the platform before her death, Elena shared a heart-wrenching reel to say goodbye to her fans after her condition took a turn for the worse. While appearing on-screen from a hospital bed and trying to hold back her tears, she explained her cancer spread to her windpipe:

“Things are not going well. They found more disease in my windpipe, which is very dangerous, as you know, because that’s where we breathe.”

Although Elena felt she didn’t “need to say much more,” she said in the clip that she wanted to “make it clear that I’ve already won” since she was able to use her platform to raise awareness about her disease:

“I know that my life was not in vain, because I fought and got what I wanted.”

The video has since gained more than 992,000 likes and 14.7 million views, with her loved ones and followers flooding the comments section to express their sadness over the news. You can see the emotional post (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴇʟᴇɴᴀ ʜᴜᴇʟᴠᴀ (@elenahuelva02)

Despite her worsening condition, it appeared Elena was able to spend the holidays at home with her family. And in her last post on Instagram on January 1, she shared a picture of herself and her family holding hands and wrote:

“Today I woke up not in the best way, in fact, nothing good, a big scare. These are very difficult days, they are becoming more and more complicated, but as you know I am stronger, and more complicated!”

She concluded the message with her catchphrase and the title of her book:

“My desires win.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴇʟᴇɴᴀ ʜᴜᴇʟᴠᴀ (@elenahuelva02)

Our hearts go out to her family during this painful time right now. Rest in peace, Elena.

[Image via Elena Huelva/Instagram]