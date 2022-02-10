Nick Cannon Admits Vending Machine Full Of Condoms Gifted By Kevin Hart Caused 'Baby Momma Drama'!

Prank war gone wrong?

Nick Cannon was hilariously gifted a vending machine full of condoms earlier this week as the ultimate prank amid his ongoing “prank wars” with Kevin Hart — but it turns out the silly contents were not well-received by some of Cannon’s many baby mommas!!

If you missed, on Instagram, Hart proudly showed off his stunt by sharing a snapshot of Nick posing by the machine, writing:

“I see u got my gift @nickcannon ….GOTCHA BITCH!!!!!! ….Now u don’t have an excuse because the condoms are free”

LOLz!!

Hinting at the drama the condoms caused behind the scenes, the talk show host commented at the time:

“This is not a laughing matter Kevin!!!! ”

And it really wasn’t — at least not at first!

Sitting down to chat about the actors’ upcoming Real Husbands of Hollywood revival with ET’s Kevin Frazier on Wednesday, the 41-year-old revealed that the NSFW product caused “baby momma drama.” Referencing a stunt he pulled last year, Nick expressed:

“I still think me wrapping my face on his private plane is better than his sending me a vending machine full of condoms.”

Hart disagreed, teasing:

“Vending machine full of condoms is a much bigger hassle to get out of a dressing room and takes up all the space.”

Yeah, that’s definitely a bit more challenging to deal with than just re-designing a plane. By the way, you can check out that infamous prank (below).

How the heck are they going to top themselves now?

The All That alum then got candid about what made the vending machine so “brilliant,” stressing that he didn’t know who sent the machine at first!! He added:

“And one thing that was brilliant about it, it was the mystery of it, because I had up some baby mama drama, ‘Who sent you that? Who sent you that?’ So, I did have to do some real life stuff, and then when he came out and said it was him, everybody relaxed.”

The True Story lead went on to share why he thought his idea was so genius, telling the outlet:

“It’s about complicating a person’s day, how do I make your day difficult? That’s a beautiful prank.”

Mission accomplished! Hah!!

Kevin’s gift was delivered to the set of the Nick Cannon show just days after he announced that he is expecting his eighth child, this time with model Bre Tiesi. It also comes as he’s officially done with his celibacy challenge, so, perfect timing! If he decides to use them, that is.

Reactions?! Why do YOU think the mommas were so mad?

