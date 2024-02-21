Machine Gun Kelly Got That Crazy Tattoo To Prove Commitment To Megan Fox?!

Machine Gun Kelly‘s new tattoo was done as a romantic gesture for Megan Fox??

On Tuesday, the rapper revealed he got his upper torso and both arms covered in a bold blackout tattoo design that covered up nearly all his former tats. It was a truly unexpected change! But all he had to say about it was that it was for “spiritual purposes.” Now, though, sources are breaking down what that means!

An insider told DailyMail.com on Wednesday that not only was there a “spiritual” component to the new body art but it was also done to prove his commitment to his fiancée! Yes, really! They explained:

“Colson [Baker] has told Megan that one major reason he did his latest blackout tattoo was not only for a spiritual reason, but he also wanted her to know he did it for her.”

Related: Breaking Down THAT Love Is Blind Megan Fox DRAMA!!

Think of it like this: out with the old, in with the new. He wanted to truly start a new chapter with his lover after getting through a rough patch together. The source added:

“He wants her to know that no matter what one does with their own body, they both share each other and his body is her body and he also wants to remove so much confusion from his previous tattoos. He wants to move the confusion that ends up in their relationship from time to time and show her he can change for the benefit of himself and their relationship.”

They continued:

“He wanted to let her know that the new ink was also a testament to her and where they can go from here, that as much joy they have had with each other, he wants it to be a blank space and make new memories and make a new love bond with each other.”

Very poetic. LOLz! By the way, the Jennifer’s Body alum also debuted a new sleeve of tats, so they’re both embarking on changes! But after what they’ve gone through the last year amid relationship struggles and a miscarriage, maybe a blank page is exactly what they need?

For now, at least, it sounds like the gesture is working! The actress LOVES the new look and the heartfelt meaning behind it:

“It sounds very deep, but it is genuine and Megan is eating it up and loves it.”

Aw! Glad she likes it. Hopefully, his plan works and this results in a happier romance for them moving forward! Thoughts? Would YOU have guessed the meaning behind the new ink? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]